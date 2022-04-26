How to Watch the NBA Playoffs 2022: New Orleans vs. Phoenix

The first round of the NBA Playoffs are underway and the New Orleans Pelicans are up against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 26 at 10:00 pm EST at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. While you can watch it on TNT, there are also some live TV services that will be streaming the game as well. Those services include Hulu + Live TV (our recommended), FuboTV, and Sling TV.

Where to watch New Orleans vs. Phoenix?

With live TV streaming services, you have the freedom to watch your favorite players in action, even while on-the-go. For professional multi-taskers, this is a dream come true.

Hulu + Live TV – Our Recommended Service

Hulu

Hulu offers two main live TV options that both include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus:

Hulu + Live TV offers over 75 channels, including local stations and most major cable networks. You’ll also get access to all of the on-demand content, including Hulu Originals, news channels, and other entertainment.

The National sports channels you can find with Hulu + Live TV include ESPN, FS1, SEC, BTN, and ACCN. You can also catch your local news, forecasts, and games on ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, and Telemundo affiliates in most cities. In addition, Hulu + Live TV offers access to specific regional sports networks depending on your ZIP code.

FuboTV

FuboTV

Your two plan options to choose from on FuboTV are:

With FuboTV, you get over 100 channels, including live sports, popular shows, movies, and breaking news. The Pro Plan is best for families. It has 119 different channel offerings like ABC, Sports 4K, the NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, the Olympic Channel, and more. And, with the Pro Plan, you can watch TV on an unlimited number of screens (10 at home), and you get Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space). The Elite Plan has 175 channels to choose from, as well as unlimited screens (10 at home) and Cloud DVR (1,000 hours of space).

Take advantage of FuboTV’s seven-day free trial for the Pro and Elite Plans to make sure it’s the right streaming service for you.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV is more affordable than Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, but you don’t necessarily get as much content, live or not. There are three different plans to choose from:

The Orange Plan is your best bet if you’re a die-hard NBA fan, or if you want something to benefit the entire family. It offers 31 channels, such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FS1, and the NFL Network. With the Orange Plan, you get 50 hours of DVR storage, but you can only stream on one device.

With Sling TV’s Blue Plan, you’ll primarily get news and entertainment content. With 41 channels, including TNT, CNN, ESPN, FS1, TLC, and USA, you get 50 hours of DVR storage and can stream on up to three different devices.

The Orange & Blue Plan offers 50 different channels, including A&E, AMC, Bravo, ESPN, FOX Select Markets, FS1, FX, NBC Select Markets, the NFL Network, and much more. With this combo plan, you’ll get 50 hours of DVR storage and you can stream on one to three devices. Sign up now for 50% off your first month.