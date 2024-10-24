How much is your favorite NBA team worth? List of most valuable franchises released

NBA owners are essentially swimming around in an Uncle Scrooge money bin with how much their franchises are worth.
Forbes released the most valuable NBA teams of 2024, and for the third straight year, the Golden State Warriors have topped the list at $8.8 billion.
Rounding out the top five are the New York Knicks ($7.5 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($7.1 billion), the reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics ($6 billion), and Los Angeles Clippers ($5.5 billion).
According to Forbes, franchises saw a 15% increase in value compared to last year thanks to the rise in revenue from record attendance and sponsorship ($13 billion) and a $4 billion annual raise in national media deals.
NBA teams now average an astronomical $4.4 billion and no team would sell for less than $3 billion.
Only five other teams in professional sports, including the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, reach the $7 billion threshold that three NBA franchises already hold.
The NBA’s most valuable teams list
What is each NBA team valued at? Check out the list below:
- Golden State Warriors: $8.8 billion
- New York Knicks: $7.5 billion
- Los Angeles Lakers: $7.1 billion
- Boston Celtics: $6 billion
- Los Angeles Clippers: $5.5 billion
- Chicago Bulls: $5 billion
- Houston Rockets: $4.9 billion
- Brooklyn Nets: $4.8 billion
- Dallas Mavericks: $4.7 billion
- Philadelphia 76ers: $4.6 billion
- Toronto Raptors: $4.4 billion
- Phoenix Suns: $4.3 billion
- Miami Heat: $4.25 billion
- Washington Wizards: $4.1 billion
- Milwaukee Bucks: $4 billion
- Cleveland Cavaliers: $3.95 billion
- Denver Nuggets: $3.9 billion
- San Antonio Spurs: $3.85 billion
- Atlanta Hawks: $3.8 billion
- Sacramento Kings: $3.7 billion
- Oklahoma City Thunder: $3.65 billion
- Indiana Pacers: $3.6 billion
- Utah Jazz: $3.55 billion
- Portland Trail Blazers: $3.5 billion
- Detroit Pistons: $3.4 billion
- Charlotte Hornets: $3.3 billion
- Orlando Magic: $3.2 billion
- Minnesota Timberwolves: $3.1 billion
- New Orleans Pelicans: $3.05 billion
- Memphis Grizzlies: $3 billion
