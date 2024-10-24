How much is your favorite NBA team worth? List of most valuable franchises released

NBA owners are essentially swimming around in an Uncle Scrooge money bin with how much their franchises are worth.

Forbes released the most valuable NBA teams of 2024, and for the third straight year, the Golden State Warriors have topped the list at $8.8 billion.

Rounding out the top five are the New York Knicks ($7.5 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($7.1 billion), the reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics ($6 billion), and Los Angeles Clippers ($5.5 billion).

According to Forbes, franchises saw a 15% increase in value compared to last year thanks to the rise in revenue from record attendance and sponsorship ($13 billion) and a $4 billion annual raise in national media deals.

NBA teams now average an astronomical $4.4 billion and no team would sell for less than $3 billion.

Only five other teams in professional sports, including the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, reach the $7 billion threshold that three NBA franchises already hold.

The NBA’s most valuable teams list

What is each NBA team valued at? Check out the list below:

Golden State Warriors: $8.8 billion New York Knicks: $7.5 billion Los Angeles Lakers: $7.1 billion Boston Celtics: $6 billion Los Angeles Clippers: $5.5 billion Chicago Bulls: $5 billion Houston Rockets: $4.9 billion Brooklyn Nets: $4.8 billion Dallas Mavericks: $4.7 billion Philadelphia 76ers: $4.6 billion Toronto Raptors: $4.4 billion Phoenix Suns: $4.3 billion Miami Heat: $4.25 billion Washington Wizards: $4.1 billion Milwaukee Bucks: $4 billion Cleveland Cavaliers: $3.95 billion Denver Nuggets: $3.9 billion San Antonio Spurs: $3.85 billion Atlanta Hawks: $3.8 billion Sacramento Kings: $3.7 billion Oklahoma City Thunder: $3.65 billion Indiana Pacers: $3.6 billion Utah Jazz: $3.55 billion Portland Trail Blazers: $3.5 billion Detroit Pistons: $3.4 billion Charlotte Hornets: $3.3 billion Orlando Magic: $3.2 billion Minnesota Timberwolves: $3.1 billion New Orleans Pelicans: $3.05 billion Memphis Grizzlies: $3 billion

