How much is your favorite NBA team worth? List of most valuable franchises released

Updated:
NBA owners are essentially swimming around in an Uncle Scrooge money bin with how much their franchises are worth.

Forbes released the most valuable NBA teams of 2024, and for the third straight year, the Golden State Warriors have topped the list at $8.8 billion.

Golden State Warriors
Rounding out the top five are the New York Knicks ($7.5 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($7.1 billion), the reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics ($6 billion), and Los Angeles Clippers ($5.5 billion).

According to Forbes, franchises saw a 15% increase in value compared to last year thanks to the rise in revenue from record attendance and sponsorship ($13 billion) and a $4 billion annual raise in national media deals.

NBA teams now average an astronomical $4.4 billion and no team would sell for less than $3 billion.

Only five other teams in professional sports, including the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, reach the $7 billion threshold that three NBA franchises already hold.

The NBA’s most valuable teams list

What is each NBA team valued at? Check out the list below:

  1. Golden State Warriors: $8.8 billion
  2. New York Knicks: $7.5 billion
  3. Los Angeles Lakers: $7.1 billion
  4. Boston Celtics: $6 billion
  5. Los Angeles Clippers: $5.5 billion
  6. Chicago Bulls: $5 billion
  7. Houston Rockets: $4.9 billion
  8. Brooklyn Nets: $4.8 billion
  9. Dallas Mavericks: $4.7 billion
  10. Philadelphia 76ers: $4.6 billion
  11. Toronto Raptors: $4.4 billion
  12. Phoenix Suns: $4.3 billion
  13. Miami Heat: $4.25 billion
  14. Washington Wizards: $4.1 billion
  15. Milwaukee Bucks: $4 billion
  16. Cleveland Cavaliers: $3.95 billion
  17. Denver Nuggets: $3.9 billion
  18. San Antonio Spurs: $3.85 billion
  19. Atlanta Hawks: $3.8 billion
  20. Sacramento Kings: $3.7 billion
  21. Oklahoma City Thunder: $3.65 billion
  22. Indiana Pacers: $3.6 billion
  23. Utah Jazz: $3.55 billion
  24. Portland Trail Blazers: $3.5 billion
  25. Detroit Pistons: $3.4 billion
  26. Charlotte Hornets: $3.3 billion
  27. Orlando Magic: $3.2 billion
  28. Minnesota Timberwolves: $3.1 billion
  29. New Orleans Pelicans: $3.05 billion
  30. Memphis Grizzlies: $3 billion

