Adam Silver: NBA not investigating Philadelphia 76ers for tampering in James Harden trade

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Philadelphia 76ers finally pulled off the James Harden trade, multiple NBA teams reportedly wanted a tampering investigation if a deal was made. More than a week after Harden moved to Philadelphia, it seems the 76ers will avoid any trouble.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Jan. 29 that multiple wanted the NBA to launch a collusion investigation if the 76ers landed Harden. Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations Daryl Morey long coveted Harden, with who he built a relationship during their time in Houston.

Brooklyn wanted to keep Harden. However, that sentiment started to change when the ALl-Star guard started missing games with discomfort in his hamstring and seemingly displayed minimal effort when he played. Then, shortly before the trade deadline, he officially requested to be moved.

While there was no available evidence, many speculated that Harden and Morey colluded to make a trade happen. However, it seems no NBA team is willing to call upon the league to investigate the matter.

Speaking to reporters on All-Star weekend, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said there is no ongoing investigation into the 76ers for potential tampering with Harden. Furthermore, no organization has requested an inquiry from the league.

“I think, in this case, you have two teams that seem satisfied with the outcome of the trade.” NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, via Keith Smith

Ultimately, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. While the NBA does have tampering rules in place, instances of violating the rules don’t result in a strong penalty. The Chicago Bulls and Miami heat broke tampering rules this offseason for their sign-and-trades. However, cooperating with the NBA investigation allowed them to only forfeit a future second-round pick.

Without strong evidence that Morey and James Harden conspired to orchestrate an exit from Brooklyn, there’s little reason for another NBA team to ask for an investigation.