NBA insider reveals D’Angelo Russell’s asking price in next contract

D’Angelo Russell landed with the Los Angeles Lakers before the NBA trade deadline with the hopes he could compete for a championship and boost his value in free agency. As he prepares to test the open market, a poor playoff run could prove costly.

Before he was traded to the Lakers, Russell averaged nearly 18 points per game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. While it was clear the organization wanted to move off him, he still proved to be an effective scorer and starting guard.

Even after landing in Los Angeles, Russell faired well in the regular season. He shot 48.4 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from the perimeter and averaged 17 points and 6.1 assists per game. Prior that stretch, though, the 27-year-old reportedly had a massive asking price for this summer.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports covered the Lakers’ offseason plans, including details regarding Russell’s future. Before being traded to Los Angeles, Russell reportedly wanted a four-year deal worth upwards of $100 million.

While some have believed the Lakers wouldn’t retain Russell, Fischer notes that the team viewed him as a “positive presence” in the locker room and that remained the case even after he was effectively benched during the playoffs.

D’Angelo Russell playoff stats: 13.3 PPG, 4.6 APG, 42.6% FG, .039 WS/48

However, Russell’s issues in the playoffs could have a significant impact on his market. After averaging 16.1 points and 6.1 assists in his first eight playoff games, playing more than 30 minutes per night, Russell averaged just 9 points in the final seven contests. In his final two games against the Denver Nuggets, he shot just 25 percent from the field.

The playoff struggles will likely cost Russell tens of millions of dollars. It could also open the door for his return to Los Angeles on a one-year deal, but the Lakers are first prioritizing Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.