Even if the Miami Heat already have a roster capable of reaching the NBA Finals, and possibly even strong enough to win, other teams in the Association are always improving too. That’s why the Heat, win or lose, can’t rest on their laurels this summer when considering ways to continue adding talent.

One player who could become available is Damian Lillard, who turns 33 in July, has missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons, and has yet to win a ring. Should the seven-time All-Pro ask out of Portland, the Heat could emerge as a serious contender to land the accomplished point guard, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“It feels strange to me to talk about a team in the Finals, like the Miami Heat, but the Heat make a lot of sense if Dame were to become available. They have a number of future first-round picks they can trade. They have a number of interesting young players. It would be a really fascinating opportunity if he were to come to market.” NBA insider Brian Windhorst on Miami Heat’s possible interest in Damian Lillard

We don’t know whether Lillard will become available via trade this offseason. Yet, if the Blazers do suddenly put their franchise cornerstone on the trade block, he’s bound to head to a championship contender, such as the Heat.

It also doesn’t hurt that, as Windhorst points out, the Heat have several tradeable draft picks. This includes the 18th overall pick in June’s NBA draft. Plus, aside from missing it in 2025, the Heat have all their own picks through 2029.

The other question is whether the Heat have enough that interests Portland. Miami may have several picks, but none are expected to be very desirable. Not to mention, do the Heat have the right players to entice the Blazers?

Would this be a situation where Lillard has a list of teams he’d prefer to play for? If so, another franchise may be able to put together a more enticing offer. Still, with the Heat needing a better future at point guard than a 37-year-old Kyle Lowry, one of the oldest players in the NBA, an offseason trade for Lillard makes sense from their standpoint.

