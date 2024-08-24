VIDEO: Prominent NBA insider destroys idea that LaMelo Ball is a franchise player for Charlotte Hornets, ‘His efficiency is garbage’

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This week, a prominent NBA insider tried to set fire to the idea that LaMelo Ball could be a franchise player for the Charlotte Hornets.

After being the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Hornets guard LaMelo Ball put up a pair of seasons that gave Charlotte reason to believe he could be a future star for the team. He put up rock-solid numbers in his rookie season, then earned All-Star honors in year two.

After years of struggling the Hornets nearly made the playoffs in the 2021-22 season and Ball’s 20 points and nearly eight assists a game played a key role. However, since then injuries have limited him to just 58 games over the last two seasons and undercut his potential as a long-term star for the franchise.

Many feel that if Ball can stay healthy the Hornets have playoff potential. And it makes sense because his numbers in the last two seasons have been even better than 2021-22. However, ESPN NBA insider Tim McMahon believes his statistics are “empty calories” and he doesn’t see LaMelo Ball ever being a winning player on a contending team.

LaMelo Ball stats (2023-24): 22 G, 23.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.8 SPG, 36% 3PT

Tim McMahon says LaMelo Ball hasn’t shown winning is a priority

🎙️ @espn_macmahon: "I don't know that LaMelo Ball can play winning basketball."



"…his efficiency is garbage. His defense is horrific. And I don't see a lot of evidence that the guy considers winning to be a priority." 🤨 pic.twitter.com/W0RLak5Pbo — /r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) August 23, 2024

“I don’t know that LaMelo Ball can play winning basketball,” McMahon said during a new edition of the “Hoop Collective” podcast. “I don’t know if LaMello Ball can be the franchise player on a contender. Because he’s got a pretty empty-calorie game. The man can fill up a box score but his efficiency is garbage. His defense is horrific. And I don’t see a lot of evidence he considers winning to be a priority.”

It is a harsh perspective from McMahon. Especially when Ball hasn’t been able to play as much as he and the team would like, and the Hornets aren’t overflowing with talent. Hopefully, he can stay healthy in 2024-25 and form a dynamic duo with last year’s top pick Brandon Miller.

