NBA world blasts Miami Heat for blowout Game 3 loss to Bucks

May 27, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and center Brook Lopez (11) defend Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the first half during game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat essentially had their playoff lives on the line on Thursday, but got destroyed on their home court 113-84 by the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of their opening-round series.

As the reigning NBA finalists got walloped in front of friendly fans, Twitter was aflame with reaction to the Heat’s debacle, which featured bricklaying on offense, waning defense and a shell of the squad that made an inspired run in the Orlando bubble.

Now just one loss away from being abruptly eliminated, the Heat have a lot to figure out just to avoid being swept, much less make this matchup competitive.

Miami Heat’s cold shooting, bad defensive third quarter lead to crushing defeat

Even though Miami struggled for buckets throughout Thursday night and shot 38.1% overall, its trademark defense was still evident throughout the first half. Despite scoring only 14 first-quarter points, the Heat trailed by 13 at the break, which gave them a chance.

Unfortunately, perpetually poor execution on offense and lapsed form on the other end of the court led the Bucks to win the third quarter 37-24, which put Game 3 out of reach for the hosts.

It’s quite clear that Bam Adebayo needs to become a more assertive force on offense, and that Jimmy Butler could stand to be a more dangerous 3-point shooter to help the team’s spacing.

But after Thursday’s performance, it’s very possible Miami president Pat Riley catalyzes a huge roster shakeup this offseason.

Top reaction to Miami Heat’s woeful Game 3 performance vs. Bucks

May 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the second quarter during game two in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks deserve credit for the incredible job they did to shut the Heat down. However, Miami should’ve at least kept this contest close with so much at stake, but failed to do so.

Thus, here we are: Some of the reactions to the Heat’s inexcusably flat performance from Thursday:

is this bucks team that much better than last year’s or is it that the heat are just worse this year — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 28, 2021

Heat fan next to me when Giannis Antetokounmpo faced up Bam Adebayo.

"SHOOT IT!"



Heat fan after Antetokounmpo backed in and then hit that turnaround fade.



"Oh."



Anyway, #Bucks up 66-50. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) May 28, 2021

The Heat really have 60 points after three quarters 💀 pic.twitter.com/1GJXcXuYi9 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) May 28, 2021

Under bettors watching the Heat offense pic.twitter.com/0PfSi7dCYe — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 28, 2021

PJ Tucker guarding Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/oNeCyMHPnE — EHI (@EHI_Og) May 28, 2021

Heat last year: We’re going to punish your drop scheme so badly you trade five first round picks for Jrue Holiday.



Heat this year: YE GODS, THEY DROPPED. WHAT DO WE *DO?* https://t.co/Db73RIuABh — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 28, 2021

The Heat tonight

pic.twitter.com/a9Hc6Jof4r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2021

Me waiting for the Heat team I know to show up for this series. pic.twitter.com/4NBQ0J2JgO — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 28, 2021

The Heat really kept Tyler Herro instead of trading for Harden pic.twitter.com/3Oy0XAyNwJ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 28, 2021

The Heat outside the bubble pic.twitter.com/7lGucOpmTl — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) May 28, 2021

Nemanja Bjelica is hearing MVP chants.



This is where we are. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) May 28, 2021

In 2013, Brandon Jennings said Bucks in 6 and the Bucks proceeded to get swept by the Heat.



In 2021, Jimmy Butler said he's stupidly locked in and the Heat are about to go down 3-0 to the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/PQIOJ8FMWZ — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) May 28, 2021

Bam Adebayo posting up Brook Lopez (2021) pic.twitter.com/5NUdn4ONGF — Robby Espin (@robbyespin) May 28, 2021

Luckily for Miami, Cancun is just a short flight away pic.twitter.com/Zdk6tOS7Qn — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 28, 2021

