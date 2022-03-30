Na’Vi, Heroic, Astralis open Group D with wins at ESL Pro League

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Astralis, Heroic and Natus Vincere opened Group D action with sweeps Wednesday at the ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Na’Vi defeated AGO, Heroic swept Complexity Gaming while Astralis took care of Evil Geniuses.

The 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is divided into four round-robin groups in the opening stage. The winners from each group will advance to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advance to the Round of 12.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on April 10. Ninjas in Pyjamas took Group A, going 4-1 in five matches, while last week FURIA Esports clinched the top spot in Group B. Movistar Riders claimed Group C, finishing 5-0.

The winner of the $823,000 event earns $175,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022. That team will also garner 1,300 Pro Tour points.

On Wednesday, Na’Vi opened with a 16-1 rout on Dust II before winning a marathon match on Mirage, 37-34. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Natus Vincere with 86 kills and an astounding plus-38 kills-to-deaths differential.

Heroic beat Complexity, 16-9 on Ancient and 16-14 on Overpass. Casper “cadiaN” Moller led the all-Dane side with 56 kills and a plus-24 K-D differential. Canadian Justin “FaNg” Coakley had 44 kills for Complexity.

Astralis defeated Evil Geniuses 16-9 on Vertigo and 16-8 on Overpass. Kristian “k0nfig Wienecke led the all-Denmark team with 49 kills and a plus-17 K-D differential. American Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte had 40 kills for EG.

Group D action continues Thursday with three matches:

AGO vs. Complexity

Heroic vs. Astralis

Na’Vi vs. Evil Geniuses

Group D standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

1t. Natus Vincere, 1-0, +18

1t. Astralis, 1-0, +15

1t. Heroic, 1-0, +9

4t. Complexity Gaming, 0-1, -9

4t. Evil Geniuses, 0-1, -15

4t. AGO, 0-1, -18

–Field Level Media