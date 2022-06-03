NAVI add sdy as stand-in to replace Boombl4

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Natus Vincere announced Friday that Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev will stand in for Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov at this month’s BLAST Premier: Spring Finals.

Also known as “somedieyoung,” sdy joins the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on a free temporary loan from MAD Lions.

“Whether Viktor continues to play for NAVI in the future depends on his performance in the upcoming tournament,” the team posted on its website.

The 25-year-old Ukrainian rifler joined MAD Lions in January after a long run with Team Spirit.

The BLAST Premier: Spring Finals take place from June 15-19 in Lisbon, Portugal, with a $425,000 prize pool.

The rest of the NAVI roster includes Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskiy, Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy and Denis “electronic” Sharipov. Andrii “B1ad3” Gordenskyi is the coach.

NAVI benched former in-game leader Boombl4 on Saturday citing “high reputational risks for the club.”

–Field Level Media