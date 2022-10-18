Natus Vincere’s s1mple signs 3-year contract extension

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev signed a three-year contract extension with Natus Vincere on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for s1mple, who has been with the organization since Aug. 4, 2016.

s1mple has helped Natus Vincere’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams record numerous major victories. The 25-year-old native of Ukraine also has earned 21 MVP awards and was named the best player in the world by HLTV in both 2018 and 2021.

s1mple will join fellow countrymen Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy and Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev (trial), and Russians Denis “electroNic” Sharipov and Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy in representing Natus Vincere at the Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major 2022.

“We believe the upcoming Intel Extreme Masters Rio Major 2022 tournament will end up another victory for our team, and Brazil will be the place for s1mple to once again become one of the architects of NAVI’s success!” Natus Vincere said in a statement.

–Field Level Media