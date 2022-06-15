Natus Vincere’s s1mple ponders break from competition

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Natus Vincere’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev said recently he may take a break from competition as he assesses more important aspects of life.

s1mple, after all, is from Ukraine — and he and his teammates have been living out of a suitcase the last few months in lieu of recent events. The 24-year-old also admitted those events have taken their toll.

“I don’t know what is going to happen with the organization and all the players,” s1mple told HLTV.org. “We still need to decide if we will stick together or if we should do more changes. Because maybe I will take a break because I need to do things in life, like I need to move, I need to get a lot of documents … when you have a tournament after tournament you just have no time.”

Natus Vincere’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team is undergoing significant change within their ranks.

Denis “electroNic” Sharipov officially is the team’s new captain, s1mple confirmed at a news conference Tuesday ahead of the BLAST Premier Spring Finals in Lisbon, Portugal.

A 23-year-old rifler who has been with Na’Vi since November 2017, electroNic took over the in-game leader role from fellow Russian Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov.

The team parted ways with Boombl4 last month after the PGL Antwerp Major due to “high reputational risks.”

Joining electroNic and s1mple on the active roster are Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy and Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi. Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev is on loan from MAD Lions for the event.

