Natus Vincere’s Boombl4 (COVID) to miss ESL group stage

Natus Vincere captain Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov will miss the ESL Pro League Season 15 group stage matches after testing positive for COVID-19.

NAVI are competing in a loaded Group D at the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event in Dusseldorf, Germany, with round-robin matches running from Wednesday through Sunday. Heroic, Astralis, Complexity Gaming, Evil Geniuses and AGO are also in the group.

Daniil “Headtr1ck” Valitov, from Ukraine, will be promoted from the NAVI Junior team to fill in. The team said Headtr1ck will play matches separately from the rest of the team while in isolation.

Headtr1ck will join Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Denis “electroNic” Sharipov, Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy and Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi in a lineup made up of Ukrainian and Russian players.

–Field Level Media