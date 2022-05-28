Natus Vincere remove captain Boombl4 from active roster

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Natus Vincere removed captain Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov from their active Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Saturday.

The news came one week after NAVI were swept by FaZe Clan in the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 grand final.

“This decision is related to high reputational risks for the club, and it is not the result of his game,” NAVI said in a news release.

“We thank Boombl4 for his three years with NAVI and his dedication and contribution to the victory at the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, Intel Grand Slam 3 and other major championships.”

The release said the team will announce the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals roster at a later date.

Boombl4 had been with NAVI since May 2019. The 23-year-old Russian rifler previously was with Winstrike Team, Quantum Bellator Fire and Elements Pro Gaming.

NAVI AWPer Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev said farewell to his now former teammate on Twitter.

“This is how this world works,” s1mple posted. “I want to thank you @Boombl4CS for everything you have done, without you, not a single player on our team has achieved all the achievements that we experienced together in joy and sorrow. Good luck and maybe one day we will play together again.”

