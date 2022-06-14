Natus Vincere move electroNic into captain’s role

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Denis “electroNic” Sharipov is officially the new Natus Vincere captain, teammate Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev confirmed at a news conference Tuesday ahead of the BLAST Premier Spring Finals in Lisbon, Portugal.

A 23-year-old rifler who has been with Na’Vi since November 2017, electroNic takes over the in-game leader role from fellow Russian Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team parted ways with Boombl4 last month after the PGL Antwerp Major due to “high reputational risks.”

Natus Vincere begin play on Wednesday against OG in Group B action at the $425,000 Blast Premier Spring Finals. BIG and ENCE are also in the group.

Joining electroNic and s1mple on the active roster are Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy and Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi. Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev is on loan from MAD Lions for the event.

–Field Level Media