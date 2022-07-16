Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan reach IEM finals in Cologne

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Natus Vincere and FaZe Clan will meet Sunday in the finals of the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVII in Cologne, Germany.

Both squads swept their opponents 2-0 in Saturday’s semifinals.

NaVi took out Astralis with a 16-8 win on Nuke, followed by a 19-17 triumph on Mirage. Leading the team were Ukrainians Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy, who had 54 kills and a plus-16 kills-to-deaths differential, and Aleksandr “s1mple ” Kostyliev with 49 kills and a plus-14.

FaZe Clan started with a 16-12 win on Ancient and scored nine of the final 10 points to take a 16-9 victory on Nuke and eliminate Movistar Riders. Robin “ropz” Kool of Estonia tallied a team-leading 38 kills with a plus-14 differential.

The $1 million IEM Cologne event began with 24 teams, with 16 advancing from the Play-In to the Group Stage. The top six teams qualified for the Playoff Stage. The initial playoff matches were best-of-three, but Sunday’s grand final will be best-of-five.

Intel Extreme Masters Season XVII — Cologne prize pool and points distribution:

1. $400,000, 3,200 BLAST Premier points

2. $180,000, 1,600 BLAST Premier points

3-4. $80,000, 1,000 BLAST Premier points — Astralis, Movistar Riders

5-6. $40,000, 300 BLAST Premier points — MOUZ, Team Liquid

7-8. $24,000, 300 BLAST Premier points — Ninjas in Pyjamas, FURIA Esports

9-12. $16,000, no BLAST Premier points — Team Vitality, G2 Esports, Cloud9, Team Spirit

13-16. $10,000, no BLAST Premier points — Heroic, ENCE, 00 Nation, Outsiders

17-20. $4,500, no BLAST Premier points — Sprout, BIG, Imperial Esports, TYLOO

21-24. $2,500, no BLAST Premier points — paiN Gaming, Complexity Gaming, ORDER, MIBR

–Field Level Media