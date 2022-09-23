Natus Vincere bench Cloud, 7ssk7

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Natus Vincere completed the overhaul of their Valorant roster by benching their two remaining players, Kirill “Cloud” Nehozhin and Artur “7ssk7” Kyurshin.

Both players took to Twitter to announce that they are exploring their options.

These moves come on the heels of the departures of Belarus native Nikolai “zeddy” Lapko and Russians Mikhail “Duno” Fokin of Russia and Denis “dinkzj” Tkachev.

Cloud, an 18-year-old Russian, joined Natus Vincere in June 2021 after previously competing with CrowCrowd and honk.

As for 7ssk7, he joined Natus Vincere in July 2021. The 23-year-old Belarus native also competed with PartyParrots, FishkaVTom, Mangai and Worst Players.

–Field Level Media