Natus Vincere add npl, part ways with sdy

Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi will take the place of Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev as a full-time member of Natus Vincere’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the organization announced Friday.

npl, a 17-year-old from Ukraine, made his debut at the BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi. Natus Vincere finished in 5th-6th place in the event.

Natus Vincere officially parted ways with sdy on Friday, ending a near seven-month stint for the 25-year-old native of Ukraine.

“I would have never imagined how fast I could learn in and out of the game. I now understand and have proper vision on how things should work as well as the best ways to make a great team,” sdy wrote in a Twitlonger.

“Now I’m looking for a new home where I can bring what I’ve learned, and where we can put it all together and bring back trophies!”

Natus Vincere’s roster consists of npl, countrymen Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy and Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, and Russians Denis “electroNic” Sharipov and Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy. Ukraine’s Andrey “B1ad3” Gorodenskiy is the coach.

