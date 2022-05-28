Nationals strike early, often in Game 1 win over Rockies

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Robles homered among his three hits and drove in six runs, Riley Adams also went deep and the host Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 13-7 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

Josh Bell, Cesar Hernandez, Maikel Franco and Alcides Escobar had two hits and Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) pitched two innings of relief for the win.

C.J. Cron homered and had two hits, Charlie Blackmon had three hits and Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk had two hits each for the Rockies.

Cron followed singles by Daza and Blackmon with his 13th home run of the season to make it 3-0 in the first but Washington came right back in the bottom of the inning.

Hernandez led off with a single and went to third on Juan Soto’s ground-rule double. Both runners scored on a single by Nelson Cruz, then Bell singled and both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch.

Robles hit a two-run single and Escobar followed with a run-scoring single to make it 5-3.

Colorado got a run back in the second when Jose Iglesias doubled home Grichuk, who led off with a single, but the Nationals struck again in their half of the inning.

Two walks and a single around a flyout loaded the bases, and Ashton Goudeau relieved Austin Gomber. Franco hit a two-run double and Robles’ single brought home Bell to make it 8-4.

Gomber (2-5) allowed eight runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Brendan Rodgers and Grichuk led off the Rockies fourth with singles. Rodgers moved to third on a fly out and scored on a sacrifice fly. Grichuk stole second and scored on a single by Connor Joe.

That ended the day for starter Aaron Sanchez, who allowed seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. Daza and Blackmon singled off reliever Ramirez to drive in Joe and make it 8-7.

Robles restored the four-run lead with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, his first of the season, and Adams hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

