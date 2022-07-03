Nationals star Juan Soto (calf) undergoes MRI

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto underwent an MRI exam Sunday night to determine the severity of a left calf injury.

Soto exited Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning after the calf tightened while he was running the bases and was tagged out at home.

“He went up to hit (in the fourth) and said it was fine,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez told reporters after the game. “All of a sudden, he ran and said it was tightening up on him.”

Soto pointed to the leg in the third inning after making a throw from right field.

The 23-year-old Soto is batting .226 with 15 homers and 33 RBIs in 79 games this season.

Soto was reportedly offered a 13-year, $425 million extension recently. The offer is $75 million more than one he turned down from the Nationals in the offseason.

Soto was National League MVP runner-up last season when he had a .313 batting average and a league-best .465 on-base percentage. He had 29 homers and 95 RBIs in 151 games.

–Field Level Media