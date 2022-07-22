Washington Nationals sign veteran outfielder David Dahl

Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals signed veteran outfielder David Dahl and two others to minor league contracts on Friday.

Dahl, a former All-Star and career .272 hitter, is a potential insurance policy if superstar Juan Soto gets traded before the Aug. 2 deadline.

The Nationals also agreed to deals with infielder Dee Strange-Gordon and right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon.

Dahl, 28, was released by Milwaukee Brewers on July 11 without playing in a game for the Brewers. He batted .294 with nine homers and 41 RBIs in 67 games this season at Triple-A Nashville.

An All-Star with Colorado in 2019, Dahl has 42 homers and 160 RBIs in 327 career games with the Rockies (2016, 2018-20) and Texas Rangers (2021).

Strange-Gordon, 34, rejoins the Nationals after being released June 19. The two-time All-Star and former National League batting champion hit .305 with two RBIs in 22 games for Washington earlier this season.

Ponce de Leon, 30, appeared in 57 games (22 starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018-21 and compiled a 3-8 record with three saves and a 4.33 ERA.

–Field Level Media