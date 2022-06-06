Nationals pitcher Victor Arano (knee) placed on 15-day IL

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Victor Arano on the 15-day injured list Monday with inflammation in his left knee.

The club also reinstated infielder/outfielder Dee Strange-Gordon from the paternity list.

Arano, 27, is tied for the team lead with 24 relief appearances this season. He has a 5.01 ERA with one save, no decisions, 25 strikeouts and four walks in 23 1/3 innings.

Strange-Gordon, 34, batted .293 with two RBIs and three steals in 22 games before going on the paternity list on Friday.

The Nationals have won three straight heading into a three-game series starting Tuesday against the Marlins in Miami.

–Field Level Media