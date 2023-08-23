Nationals RF Stone Garrett (leg) carted off vs. Yankees

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Washington right fielder Stone Garrett was carted off the field due to an apparent leg injury during the eighth inning of the Nationals’ 9-1 loss to the host New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Garrett was injured while trying to rob DJ LeMahieu’s opposite-field homer to open the eighth. His leg slammed against the wall, and he then lay on his back for several minutes before medical personnel helped him over to a cart.

A stretcher was present, but Garrett didn’t need to use it. However, he did exit the field wearing an air cast.

“You never want to see anybody get hurt,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “When he went down like that, my heart dropped. … Hopefully he’s OK. It’s his left leg. I know he’s getting X-rays. We don’t know anything yet, so we’ll know more when they get back.”

Prior to exiting, Garrett was 0-for-2 with a walk.

Garrett, 27, is batting .269 with nine homers and 40 RBIs through 89 games this season, his first with the Nationals. He made his major league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022.

Washington wraps up its three-game series with the Yankees on Thursday afternoon.

