Nationals place pitcher Jackson Tetreault on 15-day IL

The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Jackson Tetreault on the 15-day injured list Monday with a stress fracture in his right scapula.

The designation is retroactive to Sunday for Tetreault, who allowed four runs on four hits and five walks in four innings in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Tetreault, 26, is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in four starts since making his major league debut on June 14. He has walked 10 batters and struck out nine in 21 innings.

In a corresponding move, the Nationals recalled right-hander Jordan Weems from Triple-A Rochester.

Weems, 29, appeared in six games for Washington from May 31-June 13 and posted a 9.95 ERA over 6 1/3 innings.

At Rochester, Weems is 2-2 with 11 saves and a 3.60 ERA in 25 relief appearances. He has fanned 39 batters and walked eight in 30 innings.

–Field Level Media