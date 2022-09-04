Nationals cruise past NL East-leading Mets 7-1

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Erick Fedde tossed six strong innings and Keibert Ruiz had three hits with two RBIs as the visiting Washington Nationals rolled past the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series between the National League East rivals.

The Nationals have won two straight series for the first time since taking two of three from the Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates in late June.

The Mets, who entered Sunday with a two-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, are 6-6 in their last 12 games. They entered off a series victory over the major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fedde (6-9) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two. He snapped a seven-start winless streak after posting a 7.11 ERA in between victories.

Luis Garcia’s first-inning RBI single opened the scoring for the Nationals. Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas delivered two-run singles within a three-batter span in the third inning and Cesar Hernandez hit his first homer of the season in the fifth, a two-run shot.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (13-6), who missed the previous 19 days with a left oblique injury, gave up five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Jeff McNeil had two hits and a sacrifice fly for the Mets’ lone run.

The Nationals took a quick lead in the first when Lane Thomas hit a leadoff double and scored on Garcia’s single.

The Mets tied the score in the second. Pete Alonso drew a leadoff walk, went to third on Daniel Vogelbach’s single and scored on McNeil’s fly ball to center.

The Nationals scored four runs, all unearned, in the third inning. Thomas singled with one out and Garcia followed by hitting a potential double play grounder to second, where McNeil bobbled the toss to Francisco Lindor. Joey Meneses singled and Luke Voit struck out before Ruiz laced a two-out RBI single. After Hernandez walked, Vargas ended Carrasco’s afternoon with a two-run single for a 5-1 lead.

Hernandez’s homer in the fifth came in his 545th plate appearance of the season.

–Field Level Media