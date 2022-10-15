Nate Robinson announces he is undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Robinson defeated some of the best dunkers in basketball to become a three-time Slam Dunk Champion during his NBA career and now the former New York Knicks point guard is battling against renal kidney failure.

Drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the 21st pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Robinson and Quentin Richardson were traded on draft night to the Knicks in a four-player swap for Kurt Thomas and Dijon Thompson. One of the shortest NBA players ever, Robinson would go on to play for the Knicks from 2005-’10.

Nate Robinson stats (New York Knicks): 12.5 PPG, 2.8 APG, 35.3% 3PT, 24.8 MPG

Robinson released a statement via Shams Charania of The Athletic, revealing his diagnosis and explaining why he decided to come forward to shed light on his battle.

Related: Dikembe Mutombo treated for brain tumor

“I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have privately been dealing with it for the last four years. I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and to come together for a great cause – our health.” Nate Robinson’s announcement on fighting renal kidney failure

Recognized as one of the best dunkers in the NBA during his era, Robinson won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2006, 2009 and 2010. He is the only player in NBA history to win the dunk contest three times.

Robinson last played in the NBA during the 2015 season for the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished his professional basketball career overseas, winning the Venezuelan league Grand Final MVP and then the Venezuelan League championship with the GUaros de Lara in 2017.

Renal kidney failure occurs when the kidneys are no longer able to work sufficiently enough for a person to survive without dialysis or a kidney transplant. Through Robinson’s decision to step forward and share his diagnosis, it could hopefully raise awareness for the disease. According to the CDC, it’s estimated that 37 million people in the United States are affected by kidney disease.