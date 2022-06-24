Nashville SC out to extend unbeaten streak vs D.C. United

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville SC look to rebound from a rare home defeat when they visit D.C. United on Saturday at Washington, D.C.

Nashville SC (6-5-5, 23 points) dropped a 2-1 decision to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, ending a 22-match MLS home unbeaten streak. It marked the first time the club fell at home since Nov. 4, 2020.

Nashville SC surrendered goals in the 41st and 51st minutes before Ake Loba halved the deficit in the 63rd minute with his first tally of the season.

Nashville SC fell on the wrong side of a pair of pivotal sequences later in the match. Loba did not receive a whistle despite being taken down in the box in the 86th minute, and Alex Muyl was deemed to be offside prior to getting fouled near the goal.

“We would probably have gotten out of jail if either of the penalty shots had gone our way,” Nashville SC coach Gary Smith said, according to the Tennessean.

Hany Mukhtar has six goals and five assists to lead Nashville SC, who will look to extend their unbeaten streak against D.C. United. Nashville SC won their first two clashes against D.C. United before playing to a scoreless tie last season.

D.C. United (4-8-2, 14 points), in turn, saw their winless stretch extend to five games (0-3-2) with a 1-0 setback to the Chicago Fire FC last Saturday.

The shutout was the fifth of the season and third in seven games for D.C. United.

“Overall, I feel very optimistic with how it looked in the second half,” D.C. United coach Chris Ashton said, per the Washington Post. “We’ve got to obviously put that together for an entire 90 (minutes), but it’s good that we got something moving in the right direction.”

Ola Kamara has a team-leading six goals for D.C. United, while Julian Gressel has six assists. Taxiarchis Fountas has five goals and three assists to rate in second in both categories.

–Field Level Media