NASCAR’s ARCA division releases 2025 schedule, will air Daytona opener on FOX

Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The ARCA Menards Series will continue airing on FS1 and FS2, but as part of the contract extension, the season opening event at Dayton International Speedway will air on big FOX — the first such time a race has aired on broadcast TV in series history.

ARCA, which is now outright owned by NASCAR, has a relationship with FS1 dating back to its tenure as Speedvision and then Speed Channel. This agreement runs through the 2028 season.

“We’re proud of the long-standing partnership between ARCA and FOX Sports in what will span across three decades during the course of this most recent extension” said Ben Baker, NASCAR’s VP of Broadcasting & Production Operations. “FOX’s coverage of the ARCA Menards Series continues to expand to a larger audience and we’re looking forward to their coverage of great racing in the years to come.”

ARCA also released its 2025 national series scheduled, comprised of 20 race at 19 different tracks, starting at Daytona and closing at Toledo Speedway, its home track.

The highlights:

The series will race at Daytona for the 62nd consecutive year dating to 1964; as it has for the last six years, the race will be the opener of a same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series the day before the DAYTONA 500. FOX will broadcast the Daytona ARCA 200, the first time an ARCA Menards Series race will be broadcast live on an over-the-air network.

Kansas Speedway continues to be the only track on the schedule twice, with races scheduled in conjunction with the NASCAR national series in May and September.

Tandem races with the NASCAR Cup Series will also take place at Phoenix Raceway in March, Talladega Superspeedway in April, Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Michigan International Speedway in June, Dover Motor Speedway in July, Iowa Speedway and Watkins Glen International in August, and Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

Stand-alone short track races will be held at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway in June, Madison International Speedway in August, the traditional fall classic date at Salem Speedway in September, and the championship finale at Toledo Speedway in October.

The two dirt miles at the Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair both return on their traditional weekends.

Lime Rock Park will join the schedule for the first time and the half-mile Madison International Speedway rejoins the schedule for the first time since 2019.

The race at Phoenix Raceway in March will be a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West, while races at Dover Motor Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Iowa Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway will be combination races with the ARCA Menards Series East.