Venturini Motorsports ARCA powerhouse sold to Nitro Motorsports

Longtime ARCA Racing Series team Venturini Motorsports, which has been a Toyota Racing Development team since 2009, has been sold to Nitro Motorsports.

The move will become official after the ARCA season ends in October with Nitro Motorsports owners Nick Tucker and Joe Tovo assuming control of the operation.

“Nitro Motorsports foundation has been built on driver development; a pillar of what Venturini Motorsports has been known for and curated. My partner Joe and I understand the responsibility to carry on that legacy and the history that the Venturini family has poured their life’s work into and build on that for many years to come with Toyota GAZOO Racing,” said Turner in a press release.

Tucker and Nitro now boasts ‘the most vertically integrated driver development program in the world starting with our premier cadet Go Karting program (Nitro Kart) as the ground floor with progression to cars with Toyota GR Cup, Trans Am and now ARCA.’

Team general manager and son of co-owner Bill Venturini, Billy Venturini, will remain in that capacity through the 2026 season to transition the program over into its next generation.

Venturini Motorsports, founded in 1982, is the most tenured organization in the series and is the most successful with 107 victories.

“I want to thank my wife, my parents, my team, Jack Irving, Tyler Gibbs, and Ron Drager because each of them is what has made this journey so very special,” said Billy Venturini. “The last 20 years [as owner and General Manager] have been very rewarding, but also incredibly demanding.

“I love what this sport has given to me, but in return I gave it everything I had. So the time has come to be able to prioritize other things ahead of racing. As a racer, nothing comes before the sport. I understood, I believed, and lived by it. But it’s now time to prepare for my departure.

“I knew that the person who was to take this team over when the time came needed to be someone who carried that same passion and intensity that I did. Nick is that guy. Nick seems like the perfect fit to continue this program for the team and for Toyota with the same devotion to drivers development as I have.”

ARCA also acknowledged its success.

“The Venturini family has built a racing legacy synonymous with the success in the ARCA Menards Series for over 40 years, beginning with Bill and Cathy Venturini’s championship in 1987,” said Ron Drager, President, ARCA Menards Series in the release.

“Over the past 20-plus years, Billy Venturini has taken the business to a new level, winning races and championships, establishing and growing the team’s partnership with Toyota and creating and expanding its highly respected driver development initiative. From an ARCA perspective, we’re proud that Venturini Motorsports chose to make a home here, and we applaud them on their tremendous success.”