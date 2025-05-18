Truck Series finish features Corey Heim, Layne Riggs confrontation

Chandler Smith won the Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro on Saturday afternoon, but the bigger story was how neither of Corey Heim nor Layne Riggs did, and their confrontation afterwards.

On the final lap, and the first turn, Riggs washed Heim up the track, and the latter spun getting back to the throttle on the backstretch. That is what allowed Smith to pass both on the way to his second win of the season.

As Smith celebrated, Heim began marching towards Riggs on pit road, but was first intercepted by FS1.

“Just why, more than anything,” Heim told FOX. “He tried to do it to the No. 7 last week for the win. Mission accomplished for him this week I guess, and it cost him one too. I don’t know. Just brutal.

“I mean, we’ve given up so many of them this year, after pretty much dominating most of this race. The No. 38 was the only other guy that was rightfully good, so he probably deserved to win if anybody, not the No. 34. We got really loose into (turn) three, we struggled being loose in the short runs. He had an opportunity and he wrecked me.”

He then reached Riggs.

“Look in the mirror and figure out this is why no one likes you. You’re racing like a fucking idiot. Calm down or else someone’s going to take care of you.”

#NASCAR … Corey Heim with a message for Layne Riggs after the Truck race at North Wilkesboro. pic.twitter.com/6KQLHfPsxB — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) May 17, 2025

Heim left before Riggs could respond, but the latter shared his sentiment to FOX, too.

“He was displeased,” Riggs stated. “I feel like he got really loose heading into three and four, and I had a huge run and I went bottom. I didn’t fence him. I slid him up the track. Gave him one lane there. We’re at North Wilkesboro on the last lap for a truck win, I feel like I didn’t really do anything wrong there.

“I feel like, roles reversed, it was hard racing all day. Everybody came out of there alive. We had a good finish. I really only care about me and my team.”