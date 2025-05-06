TNT Sports sets full NASCAR broadcast slate talent lineup

Having already announced a primary broadcast team of Adam Alexander, Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr., TNT Sports announced the rest of the talent will be represented on the five races airing on the network this summer.

Marty Snider, Danielle Trotta and Alan Cavanna will serve as pit reporters. Shannon Spake, Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman will provide pre- and post-race studio show coverage. Jeff Burton and Larry McReynolds will be featured on a simulcast alongside with Dylan ‘Mamba’ Smith.

These races include

Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28

Chicago Street Course on July 6

Sonoma Raceway on July 13

Dover Motor Speedway on July 20

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27

These races will also serve as the In-Season Tournament races, with the five prior races on Prime Sports also setting the brackets for the new feature.