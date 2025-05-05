Ryan Preece says Carson Hocevar ‘has no respect’ and ‘will have his day’

Ryan Preece expressed continued disappointment in how Carson Hocevar races himself and others on the track following the below incident between the two on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

"These cautions just keep coming!" Ryan Preece, Carson Hocevar and Cody Ware involved in this yellow. #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/lCKInWIoMU — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 4, 2025

Preece was not impressed.

“He just seems to be proving me right over and over again,” Preece said leaving the infield care center. “Just a really fast race car. Just unlucky on the pit cycle. We were doing things right and coming back through.

“And then just got ran into the fence by someone who doesn’t have any respect for our equipment or any other driver out there. He’ll have his day.”

Hocevar, for his part, was apologetic afterwards.

“I apologized to him and his guy, same with my guys, right?” Hocevar said to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “Just got in there and started to slide up, and he got to the right rear, and I was already crossing somebody’s wake and got tight from him on my door and the car in front.

“I mean I’m out of the gas and have wheel, and I just didn’t predict to be in that spot, to panic, or to have to change directions, you have to predict it, and I didn’t, I just didn’t predict he would get there if I’m being honest. That’s on me, I wrecked myself, right?”