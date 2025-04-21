Richard Childress Racing to appeal NASCAR Xfinity disqualification

Richard Childress Racing will appeal the Xfinity Series race winning disqualification of Jesse Love from Saturday at Rockingham Speedway.

The No.2 car was in violation of body skew rules with the truck trailing arm not in contact with the U-bolt saddle in the rear suspension. Love had the fastest car all day but needed to (just barely) deploy a fuel mileage strategy and a bump-and-run on Sammy Smith to win the race.

With the disqualification, Smith of JR Motorsports inherited the victory.

Regardless of the outcome, Love is already in the Xfinity Series playoffs due to his win in the season opening race at Daytona International Speedway but the championship will be partly deciding by seeding before the final 10 races and every win counts as five bonus points.

Love also dropped from third to fourth in the standings but is 10 points ahead of ninth-in the tightly contested standings. The top-10 in regular season points also earn playoff points, 15, 10, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1, making each spot equally valuable.