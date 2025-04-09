Race teams suing NASCAR subpoena F1’s Liberty Media financial agreement documents

As part of the discovery process in its lawsuit against NASCAR, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports is pursuing legal recourse against Formula 1 owning Liberty Media in the form of documents that detail the financial agreements between the sanctioning body and competitors.

The two teams, which have sued NASCAR on federal antitrust grounds and were countersued last month, have asked the federal district court of Colorado to compel Liberty Media to comply with a subpoena of documents.

23XI and Front Row first served the subpoena on February 19, 2025 and it requested documents concerning the following items:

Revenue shared between Formula 1 and its teams

The formula that determines the revenue split

Actual amounts of money retained and shared

Valuations or sale prices of F1 teams

The Concorde Agreement document

The Concorde Agreement is basically the document that regulates all things business and competition in Formula 1 and is best described to the layman as its version of the NASCAR Charter Agreement, which has been used and updated periodically since 1981.

That subpoena can be viewed at the link just below this sentence.

Liberty Media responded to that request and stated that 23XI and Front Row had no legal standing to request those documents and that it has nothing to do with their legal dispute. Their words below in italics:

“First, the subpoena is overbroad in its entirety. Liberty Media has no connection to the underlying action between Plaintiffs and Defendants NASCAR and James France.”

Liberty Media asserts that producing these documents would exert ‘undue and substantial infringement on its right to maintain confidential some of its most closely guarded trade secrets and business information’ while also arguing that Formula 1 is a subsidiary and that the federal district court has no standing in the matter anyway.

That response is linked directly below.

Liberty Media also says that 23XI and Front Row withdrew this request, which is true to a point, as the emails below shows a lawyer representing the two teams asking for a more narrowly tailored documents request in advance of a conversation between the two parties.

Now, the teams are asking for that information but only for the time period of January 1 2016 to December 31, 2024, which as the lawyer representing the team states, ‘coincides with start of the NASCAR Cup Series charter system which makes it the relevant period for the purpose of the analyses we intend to do relating to anti-competitive effects and damages.’

Those emails are linked directly below.

A meeting between the two parties on April 4 once again produced the same results, Liberty Media not complying and thus this next step.

23XI and Front Row’s legal team is now asking the Federal District Court of Colorado to force Liberty Media to comply with the subpoena. The teams state that F1 must comply because the requests are relevant to the lawsuit.

The teams arguments include below but are not limited to:

“Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 45 permits a party to serve a subpoena on a non-party to produce documents.”

“Those documents are squarely relevant to the claims in the underlying Litigation because they will provide Plaintiffs with a benchmark to assess the impact of NASCAR’s monopolistic conduct and thus the damages to Plaintiffs. By contrast, F1 cannot show the requests—as narrowed through Plaintiffs’ compromise offers—will impose any undue burden.”

“Plaintiffs’ requests to F1 easily clear the Rule 26 relevancy bar. Plaintiffs’ theory is that— but for NASCAR’s anticompetitive restrictions—team owners would receive better terms, such as a larger portion of NASCAR’s television and media-rights revenues and permanent team status in NASCAR.

“Financial data from F1 and the Concorde Agreement (and the other major leagues from which Plaintiffs seek identical information) provide a key yardstick for Plaintiffs’ experts to assess and compare the terms that NASCAR teams receive against those of teams in comparable professional sports leagues that are unfettered by the anticompetitive restrictions imposed by NASCAR.

“In antitrust cases such as this one, plaintiffs commonly prove impact and damages precisely this way—by comparing their revenues to those of firms in a similar market unaffected by the antitrust violation.”

In other words, the teams are asking such information from other leagues as well. In fact, the teams have also issued similar subpoenas to each of the major stick-and-ball sports leagues as well. The reasons are plainly said in the Liberty Media legal filing below:

“The requested information from F1 will help Plaintiffs’ experts formulate an opinion on the terms and revenues NASCAR teams would have received but for NASCAR’s unlawful monopolization of premier stock car racing.”

The document linked below also outlines 23XI and Front Row specifically detailing why they want each document from Liberty Media.

Lawsuit timeline

23XI Racing, Front Row decline to sign NASCAR’s final 2025-2031 charter document

Why 23XI, Front Row filed a lawsuit against NASCAR

23XI, Front Row makes his case in antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR

Richard Childress says he had ‘no choice’ but to sign charter document

How drivers feel about the lawsuit

Michael Jordan comments on his team’s lawsuit against NASCAR

Meet NASCAR’s antitrust defense lawyer

NASCAR files injunction to be included in charter system through lawsuit

NASCAR motions against team’s preliminary injunction request

NASCAR, teams consent to redacting charter details in filings

Teams make case for injunctive relief, expedited discovery

NASCAR’s lengthy rebuttal to injunction, lawsuit

Teams respond to NASCAR response over injunction

23XI, Front Row and NASCAR go to court over injunctions

Judge rules against teams preliminary injunction request

Denny Hamlin says 23XI may not race next year

What preliminary injunction denial means for lawsuit

NASCAR drops ‘lawsuit release clause’ in open agreement

Appeal timeline rebuttal filed by NASCAR

Why 23XI may not have to race in the Clash without charters

Teams drop appeal, may re-file in district court

23XI, Front Row re-file injunction request

NASCAR opposes expedited timeline

France, NASCAR motion to dismiss, deny SHR charter transfer request

NASCAR says injunctive request still fails to show irreparable harm

Teams say NASCAR went back on its word over SHR charters

23XI, Front Row respond to NASCAR’s motion to dismiss

Judge orders NASCAR to issue charters to 23XI, Front Row

NASCAR plans to appeal injunction ruling; other details

Judge grants partial stay of injunction in blunt response to NASCAR

Teams accuse NASCAR of petulance in response to delay request

Why Judge Bell did not delay his injunction order

NASCAR wants 23XI, FRM to post bond covering 2025 charter pay

Both sides meet in court to argue motion to dismiss, bond payment

Judge rules against NASCAR’s motion to dismiss, trial on schedule

Injunction appeal formally filed by NASCAR

NASCAR files counterclaim

Why NASCAR is counter-suing the teams

Denny Hamlin responds to NASCAR countersuit

23XI, Front Row file for NASCAR counterclaim dismissal

NASCAR accuses district judge of faulty legal ruling

23XI, Front Row subpoena F1 financial documents