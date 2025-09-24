Since joining the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 1991, Team Penske has made its mark as one of the most dominant franchises in the sport.

The numbers speak for themselves: Team Penske has a total 170 race wins in both Cup and Xfinity Series along with five driver championships with Brad Keselowski in 2012, Joey Logano back-to-back in 2018 and 2022, and Ryan Blaney in 2023.

And that’s only within NASCAR, the team actually has an impressive record across all of motorsports with over 640 major race wins, more than 700 pole positions and 47 championships.

But in NASCAR, what stands out is the team-first approach. Penske drivers aren’t just expected to win races, they’re expected to run up front together.

Ryan Blaney on Penske’s Winning Philosophy

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney recently gave fans a peek behind the curtain. Talking about the relationship between Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing, he said on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast: “I think our team, all the Team Penske and the Wood Brothers, we work better than anybody else together.”

Blaney also explained Roger Penske’s philosophy: “Roger doesn’t care who runs first or second. He just wants to run first and second.” The only hard rule? “Just don’t wreck each other like trying to win the race.”

It’s a simple philosophy but it’s one that prevents the kind of crashes other teams have had, like the recent dust-up between Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs at New Hampshire.

The 2025 season has already proven that philosophy. Blaney has won three races, including Nashville and New Hampshire, which locked him into the Round of 8.

At Loudon, Team Penske’s speed showed: Logano was on the pole, Blaney started beside him and they dominated the race until Blaney ultimately took the victory. The perfect 1–2 finish that Roger Penke talks about.

The 2023 Cup Series champion is now leading the playoff standings with Logano a little behind. And once again, Penske has a chance at winning the championship.

Ryan Blaney’s insight explains why Penske succeeds year after year. It’s all about unity, respect and a common goal: win together, not at each other’s expense. It’s more than just about speed or strategy but more about discipline. And that’s what makes Penske a successful NASCAR dynasty.