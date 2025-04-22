No, Talladega isn’t banning Dale Jr. 8 gear for Lamar Jackson

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson challenging Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s attempt to trademark the JR Motorsports No.8, a move that ended in the NASCAR Hall of Famer simply relinquishing the claim, a parody account sized the moment to generate some mischief.

‘The Daily Downfords,’ a parody account that mimics aggregation website ‘The Daily Downforce’ posted a silly tweet that indicated that Talladega Speedway this weekend was banning No. 8 gear in question so that television wouldn’t pick it up and risk a lawsuit.

I checked my email to see if this was bait since i have tickets to the race💔

Most unserious thing i’ve ever seen.

Being asked to change or cover your favorite driver is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen this sport do. pic.twitter.com/VvyedMA5FI — ihave40wins (@ihave40winsonYT) April 20, 2025

Obviously, the premise is silly and ridiculous but it did elicit a response for the official track Twitter account to ensure that no fan actually fell for the parody exchange as legitimate … just in case.