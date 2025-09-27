Saturday’s NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway represented the second race in the Round of 12, with a tight cutline for the four drivers below it coming into the Kansas Lottery 300. On a day that was dominated by playoff drivers, especially Justin Allgaier, a few spots in the Round of 8 have been locked up.

Let’s take you into the NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings todaya fter Kansas.

NASCAR Xfinity Playoff Standings Today: Round of 12 Picture

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture right now in the Xfinity Series following the second race in the Round of 12, with the four drivers below the cutline not making the Round of 8.

Of note, we’ve marked any drivers who are 60-plus points above the cutline as “Advanced” with that advantage insurmountable in a single race.

PositionDriverAbove/Below Cutline
1Brandon JonesADVANCED (WIN)
2Connor ZilischADVANCED (+105 points)
3Justin AllgaierADVANCED (+68 points)
4Sam Mayer+43 points
5Taylor Gray+16 points
6Sheldon Creed+12 points
7Carson Kvapil+9 points
8Jesse Love+5 points
9 – CUTLINENicholas Sanchez-5 points
10 – CUTLINEAustin Hill-7 points
11 – CUTLINEHarrison Burton-8 points
12 – CUTLINESammy Smith-14 points

