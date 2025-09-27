Saturday’s NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway represented the second race in the Round of 12, with a tight cutline for the four drivers below it coming into the Kansas Lottery 300. On a day that was dominated by playoff drivers, especially Justin Allgaier, a few spots in the Round of 8 have been locked up.

Let’s take you into the NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings todaya fter Kansas.

Related: NASCAR Results Today for Xfinity Series, Stage Results from Kansas

NASCAR Xfinity Playoff Standings Today: Round of 12 Picture

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture right now in the Xfinity Series following the second race in the Round of 12, with the four drivers below the cutline not making the Round of 8.

Of note, we’ve marked any drivers who are 60-plus points above the cutline as “Advanced” with that advantage insurmountable in a single race.

Position Driver Above/Below Cutline 1 Brandon Jones ADVANCED (WIN) 2 Connor Zilisch ADVANCED (+105 points) 3 Justin Allgaier ADVANCED (+68 points) 4 Sam Mayer +43 points 5 Taylor Gray +16 points 6 Sheldon Creed +12 points 7 Carson Kvapil +9 points 8 Jesse Love +5 points 9 – CUTLINE Nicholas Sanchez -5 points 10 – CUTLINE Austin Hill -7 points 11 – CUTLINE Harrison Burton -8 points 12 – CUTLINE Sammy Smith -14 points

Related: NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday, Cup Series Qualifying Results