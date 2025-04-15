NASCAR TV ratings from Bristol

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

This will be a challenge of a week to read into anything when it comes to NASCAR television ratings.

For one, The Masters dominated the landscape with 12.99 million viewers tuning in to watch Rory McIlroy pursue his first career green jacket. There was also no direct NASCAR ratings comparison point because this race was on FS1 and the previous Bristol spring race was on over-the-air FOX and had 3.809 million viewers.

On Sunday, NASCAR pulled in 2.054 million viewers according to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series pulled 1.001 million on the CW Network. There is also no direct comparison as the series has aired exclusively on cable at FS1 and the USA Network the past several seasons.

Some notes from the CW Network.