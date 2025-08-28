Life is unfair. Former child actor and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz will be out of commission for the next two months after breaking his wrist in a backyard mishap.

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star posted on social media that he fell from a ladder while changing batteries in a Ring camera, suffering a distal radius fracture that will keep him out six to eight weeks.

“The phrase ‘FML’ (Frankie Muniz’s Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these. I’m disappointed to share that I won’t be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture. Yesterday, I fell from the top of a ladder while changing the batteries in a Ring camera in my backyard,” said Muniz.

Rookie Season Derailed by Freak Injury

The timing couldn’t be worse for Muniz, who is competing in his first full-time NASCAR season. Prior to the injury, he sat 24th in the truck series standings with 207 points. In 18 starts, he has no wins and one top-10 finish, though he’s failed to complete seven races.

“While I’m gutted to miss the races, I’m grateful it wasn’t worse. I feel for my team, who’ve poured their hearts into this season, and I’m thankful for @FordPerformance and their unwavering support. The doctor estimates a 6-8 week recovery, so I’ll be back in the driver’s seat as soon as I’m cleared,” stated Muniz.

Though this marks his first full-time NASCAR campaign, Muniz began his professional racing career back in 2006.