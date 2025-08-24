Kaulig Racing is going to make NASCAR history in 2026 by running two different manufacturers in one season — a first. Team president Chris Rice explains how they plan to juggle their long-time Chevrolet program in Cup and Xfinity with the new RAM trucks in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Since 2016 Kaulig Racing has grown into a Cup and Xfinity contender. AJ Allmendinger (#16) and Ty Dillon (#10) drive in the Cup Series, while Xfinity rookies Daniel Dye and Christian Eckes drive the #10 and #16 Chevys. With two Cup wins and 27 Xfinity victories Kaulig has established itself as a NASCAR team.

Now the team is expanding into the Truck Series with up to five Ram 1500 trucks. RAM’s factory-backed return to NASCAR , its first since 2012 , has Kaulig as the anchor team.

Stellantis, RAM’s parent company, said Kaulig’s competitive approach and innovative mindset make them the perfect partner for this comeback.

Chris Rice on his talks with Chevrolet about them doing the Ram truck program, whether this means they will be Dodge eventually in Cup and why they are doing five trucks instead of maybe three and have another organization do a couple. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/kDFTg01QX5 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 23, 2025

Kaulig Racing President on How They’re ‘Juggling’ Chevy and RAM

Team president Chris Rice explains how Kaulig will balance their long-time Chevrolet program in Cup and Xfinity with the new RAM Truck Series program:

“Yeah, well, so we’ve had meetings with Chevrolet and, you know, I mean, it’s like anything, right? You don’t; we don’t run Chevrolets and XFINITY and Cup, so you got to, kind of. We just told them why, what, when and why we needed to do this. And, like, the biggest thing was, is, like, you know, Chevy has been with us for a while. That OEM partner has been with us for a long time.”

“We don’t want to disrespect them at all, because we need them, just like, you know, hopefully they need us, right? So, long story short, I think they went fine. They got to do what they have to do for their OEM and we needed to do what we need to do… Not a tier one, not a tier one,” Rice said.

Kaulig Racing’s RAM will hit the track at Daytona on February 13, 2026. The team is expanding in Welcome, North Carolina, to support the new program. So there’s clearly a big commitment to the Truck Series and at the same time continuing the efforts with Chevrolet in Cup and Xfinity Series.