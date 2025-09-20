The NASCAR playoff schedule has taken us to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for the Cup Series race at Loudon. It’s the first race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR playoffs, making the Cup Series qualifying results today critical for who could advance to the Round of 8.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR starting lineup for Roudon. We’ll first provide the Mobil 1 201 lineup for Sunday, followed by the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow. You can find the full Cup Series qualifying results from Loudon included below.

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Loudon: Mobil 1 201

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday based on the Cup Series qualifying results at Loudon. As always, we mark playoff drivers with a (**).

Joey Logano** — 29.159 seconds Ryan Blaney** — 29.329 seconds Josh Berry — 29.354 seconds Tyler Reddick** — 29.356 seconds William Byron** — 29.373 seconds Carson Hocevar — 29.398 seconds Alex Bowman — 29.402 seconds Ross Chastain** — 29.405 seconds Denny Hamlin** — 29.409 seconds Shane van Gisbergen — 29.409 seconds Michael McDowell — 29.424 seconds AJ Allmendinger – 29.467 seconds Ty Gibbs — 29.477 seconds Bubba Wallace** — 29.485 seconds Chris Buescher — 29.488 seconds Kyle Larson** — 29.496 seconds Brad Keselowski — 29.500 seconds Chase Briscoe** — 29.511 seconds Christopher Bell** — 29.527 seconds Zane Smith — 29.547 seconds Justin Haley — 29.559 seconds Austin Cindric** — 29.592 seconds Ryan Preece — 29.601 seconds Kyle Busch — 29.614 seconds Riley Herbst — 29.620 seconds Erik Jones — 29.632 seconds Chase Elliott** — 29.659 seconds Austin Dillon — 29.681 seconds John H. Nemechek — 29.756 seconds Ty Dillon –– 29.760 seconds Cole Custer — 29.773 seconds Daniel Suarez – 29.788 seconds Noah Gragson –– 29.940 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 29.995 seconds Cody Ware — 30.123 seconds Todd Gilliland — 30.254 seconds

NASCAR Starting Grid for New Hampshire

Here is the Mobil 1 201 starting grid for Sunday’s Cup Series race.

Row 1: Joey Logano**, Ryan Blaney**

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Joey Logano is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday at Loudon. Rounding out the top 10 in the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow are Logano and Ryan Blaney in Row 1, Josh Berry and Tyler Reddick in Row 2, William Byron and Carson Hocevar in Row 3, Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain in Row 4 with Denny Hamlin and Shane van Gisbergen in Row 5.