NASCAR starting grid for Sunday: FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup, Michigan qualifying results

The NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400, the first race that will determine the seeding for the In-Season Challenge. There are also playoff spots at stake, which could make the NASCAR starting grid for Sunday all the more important.

Below, we’ll dive into the NASCAR qualifying results from Michigan along with the NASCAR starting grid for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

NASCAR qualifying results: NASCAR starting lineup for Michigan

Chase Briscoe – 36.826 seconds Kyle Busch – 36.853 seconds Denny Hamlin – 36.861 seconds William Byron – 36.878 seconds Kyle Larson – 36.889 seconds Chris Buescher – 36.908 seconds Josh Berry – 36.92 seconds Ty Gibbs – 36.927 seconds Bubba Wallace – 36.937 seconds Zane Smith – 36.937 seconds Austin Cindric – 36.938 seconds Tyler Reddick – 36.954 seconds Ryan Blaney – 36.961 seconds Carson Hocevar – 36.973 seconds Joey Logano – 36.975 seconds Alex Bowman – 36.977 seconds Chase Elliott – 36.977 seconds Ty Dillon – 37.0 seconds AJ Allmendinger – 37.013 seconds Ross Chastain – 37.031 seconds John Hunter Nemechek – 37.031 seconds Erik Jones – 37.034 seconds Ryan Preece – 37.052 seconds Cole Custer – 37.052 seconds Christopher Bell -37.061 seconds Shane Van Gisbergen – 37.075 seconds Brad Keselowski – 37.081 seconds Austin Dillon – 37.124 seconds Noah Gragson – 37.125 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 37.137 seconds Justin Haley – 37.149 seconds Michael McDowell – 37.151 seconds Todd Gilliland – 37.16 seconds Riley Herbst – 37.183 seconds Daniel Suarez – 37.23 seconds Cody Ware – 37.406 seconds

NASCAR starting grid for Sunday

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

Row 1: Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch

Row 2: Denny Hamlin, William Byron

Row 3: Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher

Row 4: Josh Berry, Ty Gibbs

Row 5: Bubba Wallace, Zane Smith

Row 6: Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick

Row 7: Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar

Row 8: Joey Logano, Alex Bowman

Row 9: Chase Elliott, Ty Dillon

Row 10: AJ Allmendinger, Ross Chastain

Row 11: John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones

Row 12: Ryan Preece, Cole Custer

Row 13: Christopher Bell, Shane Van Gisbergen

Row 14: Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon

Row 15: Noah Gragson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr

Row 16: Justin Haley, Michael McDowell

Row 17: Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst

Row 18: Daniel Suarez, Cody Ware

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday?

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. This is the third consecutive week that Briscoe topped in qualifying, grabbing the top position in the NASCAR starting lineup. Briscoe is the first driver since Kyle Larson in April 2024 to win three straight poles.

Where is Kyle Larson starting tomorrow?

Kyle Larson is fifth in the NASCAR starting grid for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan.

Where is Bubba Wallace starting tomorrow?

Bubba Wallace is starting ninth for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Where is Denny Hamlin starting tomorrow?

Denny Hamlin is third in the FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

Where is Chase Elliott starting tomorrow?

Chase Elliott is 17th in the starting grid for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan.

Where is Kyle Busch starting tomorrow?

Kyle Busch is second in the NASCAR starting grid at Michigan on Sunday.