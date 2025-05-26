NASCAR standings after Charlotte: Cup Series points leaders after Coca-Cola 600

Updated:
NASCAR standings after Charlotte
The greatest day in racing wrapped up on Sunday night with the NASCAR Cup Series from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Following a Coca-Cola 600 that saw quite a bit of chaos, with some of the top drivers, getting DNFs or ending in the back of the field, there’s some movement in the NASCAR standings after Charlotte.

Two of the top Cup Series points leaders coming into Sunday, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney, both recorded DNFs after an unfortunate crash in Stage 3. It provided a golden opportunity for the likes of Denny Hamlin, William Byron and even Carson Hocevar to make up some ground in the points race.

Here are the NASCAR standings after Charlotte.

Note: (P) = would make NASCAR playoffs if the regular season ended today.

NASCAR standings after Coca-Cola 600

RankDriverPointsBehind
1William Byron* (P)499
2Kyle Larson* (P)470-29
3Christopher Bell* (P)425-74
4Chase Elliott (P)415-84
5Tyler Reddick (P)392-107
6Denny Hamlin* (P)390-109
7Ryan Blaney (P)363-136
8Ross Chastain* (P)350-149
9Joey Logano* (P)338-161
10Alex Bowman (P)333-166
11Chase Briscoe (P)314-185
12Bubba Wallace (P)312-187
13Ricky Stenhouse Jr (P)284-215
14Ryan Preece (P)280-219
15Austin Cindric* (P)279-220
16Josh Berry* (P)269-230
17AJ Allmendinger267-232
18Kyle Busch266-233
19Michael McDowell259-240
20John Hunter Nemechek257-242
21Carson Hocevar248-251
22Todd Gilliland246-253
23Chris Buescher244-255
24Austin Dillon244-255
25Ty Gibbs230-269
26Zane Smith228-271
27Erik Jones223-276
28Noah Gragson213-286
29Justin Haley213-286
30Daniel Suárez210-289
31Ty Dillon206-293
32Brad Keselowski180-319
33Shane van Gisbergen161-338
34Riley Herbst160-339
35Cole Custer155-344
36Cody Ware80-419

By Matt Johnson
