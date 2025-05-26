NASCAR standings after Charlotte: Cup Series points leaders after Coca-Cola 600

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The greatest day in racing wrapped up on Sunday night with the NASCAR Cup Series from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Following a Coca-Cola 600 that saw quite a bit of chaos, with some of the top drivers, getting DNFs or ending in the back of the field, there’s some movement in the NASCAR standings after Charlotte.

Two of the top Cup Series points leaders coming into Sunday, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney, both recorded DNFs after an unfortunate crash in Stage 3. It provided a golden opportunity for the likes of Denny Hamlin, William Byron and even Carson Hocevar to make up some ground in the points race.

Here are the NASCAR standings after Charlotte.

Note: (P) = would make NASCAR playoffs if the regular season ended today.

NASCAR standings after Coca-Cola 600

Rank Driver Points Behind 1 William Byron* (P) 499 — 2 Kyle Larson* (P) 470 -29 3 Christopher Bell* (P) 425 -74 4 Chase Elliott (P) 415 -84 5 Tyler Reddick (P) 392 -107 6 Denny Hamlin* (P) 390 -109 7 Ryan Blaney (P) 363 -136 8 Ross Chastain* (P) 350 -149 9 Joey Logano* (P) 338 -161 10 Alex Bowman (P) 333 -166 11 Chase Briscoe (P) 314 -185 12 Bubba Wallace (P) 312 -187 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr (P) 284 -215 14 Ryan Preece (P) 280 -219 15 Austin Cindric* (P) 279 -220 16 Josh Berry* (P) 269 -230 17 AJ Allmendinger 267 -232 18 Kyle Busch 266 -233 19 Michael McDowell 259 -240 20 John Hunter Nemechek 257 -242 21 Carson Hocevar 248 -251 22 Todd Gilliland 246 -253 23 Chris Buescher 244 -255 24 Austin Dillon 244 -255 25 Ty Gibbs 230 -269 26 Zane Smith 228 -271 27 Erik Jones 223 -276 28 Noah Gragson 213 -286 29 Justin Haley 213 -286 30 Daniel Suárez 210 -289 31 Ty Dillon 206 -293 32 Brad Keselowski 180 -319 33 Shane van Gisbergen 161 -338 34 Riley Herbst 160 -339 35 Cole Custer 155 -344 36 Cody Ware 80 -419

