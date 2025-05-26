NASCAR standings after Charlotte: Cup Series points leaders after Coca-Cola 600

The greatest day in racing wrapped up on Sunday night with the NASCAR Cup Series from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Following a Coca-Cola 600 that saw quite a bit of chaos, with some of the top drivers, getting DNFs or ending in the back of the field, there’s some movement in the NASCAR standings after Charlotte.
Two of the top Cup Series points leaders coming into Sunday, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney, both recorded DNFs after an unfortunate crash in Stage 3. It provided a golden opportunity for the likes of Denny Hamlin, William Byron and even Carson Hocevar to make up some ground in the points race.
Here are the NASCAR standings after Charlotte.
Note: (P) = would make NASCAR playoffs if the regular season ended today.
NASCAR standings after Coca-Cola 600
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|William Byron* (P)
|499
|—
|2
|Kyle Larson* (P)
|470
|-29
|3
|Christopher Bell* (P)
|425
|-74
|4
|Chase Elliott (P)
|415
|-84
|5
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|392
|-107
|6
|Denny Hamlin* (P)
|390
|-109
|7
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|363
|-136
|8
|Ross Chastain* (P)
|350
|-149
|9
|Joey Logano* (P)
|338
|-161
|10
|Alex Bowman (P)
|333
|-166
|11
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|314
|-185
|12
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|312
|-187
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr (P)
|284
|-215
|14
|Ryan Preece (P)
|280
|-219
|15
|Austin Cindric* (P)
|279
|-220
|16
|Josh Berry* (P)
|269
|-230
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|267
|-232
|18
|Kyle Busch
|266
|-233
|19
|Michael McDowell
|259
|-240
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|257
|-242
|21
|Carson Hocevar
|248
|-251
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|246
|-253
|23
|Chris Buescher
|244
|-255
|24
|Austin Dillon
|244
|-255
|25
|Ty Gibbs
|230
|-269
|26
|Zane Smith
|228
|-271
|27
|Erik Jones
|223
|-276
|28
|Noah Gragson
|213
|-286
|29
|Justin Haley
|213
|-286
|30
|Daniel Suárez
|210
|-289
|31
|Ty Dillon
|206
|-293
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|180
|-319
|33
|Shane van Gisbergen
|161
|-338
|34
|Riley Herbst
|160
|-339
|35
|Cole Custer
|155
|-344
|36
|Cody Ware
|80
|-419
