The NASCAR silly season in 2025 has largely been quiet, with a majority of Cup Series drivers either having contracts for next season or signing contract extensions in recent months. However, Spire Motorsports’ Justin Haley is squarely on the hot seat with a few potential replacements on the table.

In a NASCAR mailbag for The Athletic, Jordan Bianchi wrote that while the recent improvement in finishes has helped Haley and there aren’t a ton of premier replacement options, Daniel Suárez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have emerged as two possibilities to drive the No. 7 car next season.

“While Haley may not be jettisoned before the season ends, there is no guarantee he’ll be back with Spire next year. The team continues to evaluate its options, with Daniel Suárez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as two possibilities.” The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi on Justin Haley’s future with Spire Motorsports

Justin Haley stats (2025): 429 points, 2 top 10s, 1 top 5, 2 DNFs, 20 laps led, 20.885 average starting position, 21.423 average finishing position in 26 races

While Haley ended the regular season toward the bottom of the NASCAR standings, the 26-year-old demonstrated some improvement in recent weeks. He recorded top-20 finishes at Sonoma, Dover, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and then finished third in the regular-season finale at Daytona.

Spire also has to consider the turmoil that Haley had to deal with this season. The team cut ties with Haley’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, and Haley’s pit crew was overhauled to help out Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team. Furthermore, Spire saw Haley’s car chief leave to take the same role for Ty Gibbs at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Daniel Suarez stats (2025): 468 points, 6 top 10s, 2 top 5s, 6 DNFs, 27 laps led, 23.077 average starting position, 20.077 average finishing position

Suárez, who turns 34 years old in January, might be the most realistic option. Trackhouse Racing made its change for next season official, moving on from Suárez and replacing him with Connor Zilisch for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. With few seats open, Spire’s No. 7 car might be Suárez’s best option in NASCAR free agency.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr stats (2025): 436 points, 3 top 10s, 1 top 5, 3 DNFs, 3 laps led, 28.385 average finishing position, 22.192 average finishing position

Replacing Haley with Stenhouse Jr. would prove a bit more complicated. Turning 38 in October, Stenhouse Jr. is under contract with Hyak Motorsports for next season, so Spire would need to pay Hyak to land Stenhouse Jr. That would leave Hyak without a full-time driver next year, potentially offering them a paid avenue to leave the Cup Series amid rising costs.

Landing Stenhouse Jr. would also mean making him teammates with Carson Hocevar, which could require some mending of fences, given what happened earlier this season at Mexico City. Haley will still get to finish out the season with Spire, but if he’s outperformed by Suárez or Stenhouse Jr., he might not be back next year