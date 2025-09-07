The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Gateway, with the Cup Series race and Xfinity Series race at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Saturday night marked the regular-season finale in the Xfinity Series, officially setting the playoff field.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the Xfinity Series race at Gateway. We’ve also included further below the NASCAR stage results today and the official NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings.

Related: NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday, Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Grid

NASCAR Results Today: Xfinity Series race

Connor Zilisch William Sawalich Christian Eckes Brandon Jones Jesse Love Aric Almirola Daniel Hemric Parker Retzlaff Corey Day Daniel Dye Matt DiBenedetto Austin Hill Anthony Alfredo Brennan Poole Jeremy Clements Dean Thompson Taylor Gray Ryan Ellis Lavar Scott Thomas Annunziata Matt Mills Harrison Burton Blaine Perkins Kyle Sieg Nicholas Sanchez Joey Gase Ryan Sieg Justin Allgaier Nick Leitz Sheldon Creed Glen Reen Garrett Smithley Sammy Smith Kole Raz Sam Mayer Jeb Burton Carso Kvapil Jordan Anderson

Related: NASCAR Standings for Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog

Here are the NASCAR stage results today from the Xfinity Series race at Gateway.

Stage 1 Connor Zilisch — 10 points (1 playoff point) Aric Almirola — 9 points William Sawalich — 8 points Justin Allgaier — 7 points Nicholas Sanchez — 6 points Sam Mayer — 5 points Austin Hill — 4 points Jesse Love — 3 points Taylor Gray — 2 points Christian Eckes— 1 point Stage 2 Justin Allgaier— 10 points (+1 playoff point) Aric Almirola — 9 points Connor Zilisch — 8 points William Sawalich — 7 points Jesse Love — 6 points Austin Hill — 5 points Brandon Jones — 4 points Christian Eckes — 3 points Nicholas Sanchez — 2 points Sam Mayer — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race?

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR race tonight in the regular-season finale of the Xfinity Series at Gateway. It is Zilisch’s ninth win this season, giving him the most wins in NASCAR this year.

Who won the regular season championship in NASCAR Xfinity Series?

Connor Zilisch won the regular-season championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, beating out Justin Allgaier.

NASCAR Xfinity Playoff Standings

Here are the NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings following the regular-season finale at Gateway.

Rank Driver Above/Below Cutline 1 Connor Zilisch +59 2 Justin Allgaier +30 3 Sam Mayer +11 4 Jesse Love +8 5 Brandon Jones +8 6 Sammy Smith +4 7 Nicholas Sanchez +1 8 Taylor Gray 0 9 – BUBBLE Carson Kvapil 0 10 – BUBBLE Sheldon Creed -2 11 – BUBBLE Harrison Burton -3 12 – BUBBLE Austin Hill* -5

Note: Austin Hill, who won three races, is at the bottom of the NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings because he was stripped of all his playoff points following a one-race suspension.