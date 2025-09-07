The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Gateway, with the Cup Series race and Xfinity Series race at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Saturday night marked the regular-season finale in the Xfinity Series, officially setting the playoff field.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the Xfinity Series race at Gateway. We’ve also included further below the NASCAR stage results today and the official NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings.

NASCAR Results Today: Xfinity Series race

  1. Connor Zilisch
  2. William Sawalich
  3. Christian Eckes
  4. Brandon Jones
  5. Jesse Love
  6. Aric Almirola
  7. Daniel Hemric
  8. Parker Retzlaff
  9. Corey Day
  10. Daniel Dye
  11. Matt DiBenedetto
  12. Austin Hill
  13. Anthony Alfredo
  14. Brennan Poole
  15. Jeremy Clements
  16. Dean Thompson
  17. Taylor Gray
  18. Ryan Ellis
  19. Lavar Scott
  20. Thomas Annunziata
  1. Matt Mills
  2. Harrison Burton
  3. Blaine Perkins
  4. Kyle Sieg
  5. Nicholas Sanchez
  6. Joey Gase
  7. Ryan Sieg
  8. Justin Allgaier
  9. Nick Leitz
  10. Sheldon Creed
  11. Glen Reen
  12. Garrett Smithley
  13. Sammy Smith
  14. Kole Raz
  15. Sam Mayer
  16. Jeb Burton
  17. Carso Kvapil
  18. Jordan Anderson

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog

Here are the NASCAR stage results today from the Xfinity Series race at Gateway.

Stage 1

  1. Connor Zilisch — 10 points (1 playoff point)
  2. Aric Almirola — 9 points
  3. William Sawalich — 8 points
  4. Justin Allgaier — 7 points
  5. Nicholas Sanchez — 6 points
  6. Sam Mayer — 5 points
  7. Austin Hill — 4 points
  8. Jesse Love — 3 points
  9. Taylor Gray — 2 points
  10. Christian Eckes— 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Justin Allgaier— 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Aric Almirola — 9 points
  3. Connor Zilisch — 8 points
  4. William Sawalich — 7 points
  5. Jesse Love — 6 points
  6. Austin Hill — 5 points
  7. Brandon Jones — 4 points
  8. Christian Eckes — 3 points
  9. Nicholas Sanchez — 2 points
  10. Sam Mayer — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race?

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR race tonight in the regular-season finale of the Xfinity Series at Gateway. It is Zilisch’s ninth win this season, giving him the most wins in NASCAR this year.

Who won the regular season championship in NASCAR Xfinity Series?

Connor Zilisch won the regular-season championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, beating out Justin Allgaier.

NASCAR Xfinity Playoff Standings

Here are the NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings following the regular-season finale at Gateway.

RankDriverAbove/Below Cutline
1Connor Zilisch+59
2Justin Allgaier+30
3Sam Mayer+11
4Jesse Love+8
5Brandon Jones+8
6Sammy Smith+4
7Nicholas Sanchez+1
8 Taylor Gray0
9 – BUBBLECarson Kvapil0
10 – BUBBLESheldon Creed-2
11 – BUBBLEHarrison Burton-3
12 – BUBBLEAustin Hill*-5

Note: Austin Hill, who won three races, is at the bottom of the NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings because he was stripped of all his playoff points following a one-race suspension.

