The NASCAR playoff schedule continued this weekend at Kansas Speedway, with the Xfinity Series delivering its second race in the Round of 12. Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 saw another driver clinchi his spot in the ROund of 8 and the NASCAR results today also led to a big swing in the cutline.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Xfinity results today from Kansas. We’ll start with the full Kansas Lottery 300 results followed by the NASCAR stage results today.

NASCAR Results Today: Kansas Lottery 300

Here are the NASCAR results today from the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

  1. Brandon Jones**
  2. Connor Zilisch**
  3. Austin Hill**
  4. Sammy Smith**
  5. Sheldon Creed**
  6. Taylor Gray**
  7. Jesse Love**
  8. Nicholas Sanchez**
  9. Brenden Queen
  10. Dean Thompson
  11. William Sawalich
  12. Daniel Dye
  13. Justin Allgaier**
  14. Christian Eckes
  15. Carson Kvapil**
  16. Sam Mayer**
  17. Kyle Sieg
  18. Rajah Caruth
  19. Ryan Sieg
  20. Harrison Burton**
  1. Leland Honeyman
  2. Patrick Staropoli
  3. Matt DiBenedetto
  4. Josh Williams
  5. Anthony Alfredo
  6. Ryan Ellis
  7. Parker Retzlaff
  8. Brennan Poole
  9. Austin Green
  10. Jeb Burton
  11. Mason Massey
  12. Jeremy Clements
  13. Joey Gase
  14. Garrett Sithley
  15. Kole Raz
  16. Blaine Perkins
  17. Justin Bonsignore
  18. Nick Leitz

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Xfinity Series

Here are the NASCAR stage results from the Xfinity Series race at Kansas on Saturday. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Stage 1

  1. Justin Allgaier** — 10 points
  2. Brandon Jones**— 9 points
  3. Sam Mayer** — 8 points
  4. Connor Zilisch** — 7 points
  5. Taylor Gray**— 6 points
  6. Brenden Queen — 5 points
  7. Jesse Love** — 4 points
  8. Austin Hill** — 3 points
  9. Sammy Smith** — 2 points
  10. Dean Thompson— 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Justin Allgaier** — 10 points
  2. Brandon Jones**— 9 points
  3. Sam Mayer** — 8 points
  4. Connor Zilisch** — 7 points
  5. Sammy Smith**— 6 points
  6. Taylor Gray**— 5 points
  7. Dean Thompson — 4 points
  8. Austin Hill** — 3 points
  9. Sheldon Creed** — 2 points
  10. Justin Bonsignore— 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race today?

Brandon Jones won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas, clinching a spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Connor Zilisch finished in second.

