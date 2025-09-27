The NASCAR playoff schedule continued this weekend at Kansas Speedway, with the Xfinity Series delivering its second race in the Round of 12. Saturday afternoon’s Kansas Lottery 300 saw another driver clinchi his spot in the ROund of 8 and the NASCAR results today also led to a big swing in the cutline.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Xfinity results today from Kansas. We’ll start with the full Kansas Lottery 300 results followed by the NASCAR stage results today.

NASCAR Results Today: Kansas Lottery 300

Here are the NASCAR results today from the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Brandon Jones** Connor Zilisch** Austin Hill** Sammy Smith** Sheldon Creed** Taylor Gray** Jesse Love** Nicholas Sanchez** Brenden Queen Dean Thompson William Sawalich Daniel Dye Justin Allgaier** Christian Eckes Carson Kvapil** Sam Mayer** Kyle Sieg Rajah Caruth Ryan Sieg Harrison Burton** Leland Honeyman Patrick Staropoli Matt DiBenedetto Josh Williams Anthony Alfredo Ryan Ellis Parker Retzlaff Brennan Poole Austin Green Jeb Burton Mason Massey Jeremy Clements Joey Gase Garrett Sithley Kole Raz Blaine Perkins Justin Bonsignore Nick Leitz

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Xfinity Series

Here are the NASCAR stage results from the Xfinity Series race at Kansas on Saturday. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Stage 1 Justin Allgaier** — 10 points Brandon Jones**— 9 points Sam Mayer** — 8 points Connor Zilisch** — 7 points Taylor Gray**— 6 points Brenden Queen — 5 points Jesse Love** — 4 points Austin Hill** — 3 points Sammy Smith** — 2 points Dean Thompson— 1 point Stage 2 Justin Allgaier** — 10 points Brandon Jones**— 9 points Sam Mayer** — 8 points Connor Zilisch** — 7 points Sammy Smith**— 6 points Taylor Gray**— 5 points Dean Thompson — 4 points Austin Hill** — 3 points Sheldon Creed** — 2 points Justin Bonsignore— 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race today?

Brandon Jones won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas, clinching a spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. Connor Zilisch finished in second.