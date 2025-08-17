The NASCAR schedule this weekend came to Richmond Raceway, delivering the penultimate race of the regular season in the Cup Series. Following Saturday night’s Cook Out 400, the NASCAR standings have tightened as we come down to the wire with a playoff spot and points still up for grabs.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results tonight from Richmond Raceway. We’ll first provide the Cook Out 400 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.
NASCAR Results Today: Cook Out 400 winner, results
Here are the full NASCAR results from Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.
- Austin Dillon — 54 points
- Alex Bowman – 41 points
- Ryan Blaney – 46 points
- Joey Logano – 33 points
- Austin Cindric – 41 points
- Kyle Larson – 32 points
- Daniel Suarez – 40 points
- Josh Berry — 31 points
- Brad Keselowski — 31 points
- Denny Hamlin – 35 points
- Zane Smith — 26 points
- William Byron – 27 points
- Chase Briscoe – 24 points
- Shane van Gisbergen — 23 points
- Carson Hocevar — 26 points
- Kyle Busch — 21 points
- Michael McDowell — 20 points
- Ty Gibbs — 19 points
- Ross Chastain — 18 points
- Ty Dillon — 17 points
- Christopher Bell — 21 points
- AJ Allmendinger — 15 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 14 points
- Cole Custer — 13 points
- Todd Gilliland — 12 points
- Erik Jones— 11 points
- Noah Gragson — 10 points
- Bubba Wallace — 29 points
- Corey Heim – N/A
- Chris Buescher — 7 points
- Riley Herbst — 6 points
- Cody Ware — 5 points
- Jesse Love — N/A
- Tyler Reddick – 13 points
- Ryan Preece — 7 points
- John H. Nemechek — 1 point
- Justin Haley — 1 point
- Chase Elliott — 1 point
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Richmond Raceway
Here are the NASCAR stage winners and full stage results today from the Cook Out 400.
Stage 1
- Tyler Reddick — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Bubba Wallace — 9 points
- Denny Hamlin — 8 points
- Austin Dillon — 7 points
- Austin Cindric — 6 points
- Christopher Bell — 5 points
- Ryan Blaney — 4 points
- Brad Keselowski — 3 points
- Josh Berry — 2 points
- Daniel Suarez – 1 point
Stage 2
- Bubba Wallace — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Daniel Suarez — 9 points
- Ryan Blaney — 8 points
- Austin Dillon — 7 points
- Alex Bowman — 6 points
- Ryan Preece — 5 points
- Carson Hocevar — 4 points
- Austin Cindric — 3 points
- William Byron — 2 points
- Kyle Larson — 1 point
NASCAR Points Leaders Today: Cook Out 400
Here are the points leaders from the NASCAR race today at Richmond.
- Austin Dillon — 54 points
- Ryan Blaney — 46 points
- Alex Bowman — 41 points
- Austin Cindric — 41 points
- Joey Logano — 33 points
- Kyle Larson — 32 points
- Josh Berry — 31 points
- Brad Keselowski — 31 points
- Denny Hamlin — 35 points
- Bubba Wallace — 29 points
- William Byron — 27 points
- Zane Smith — 26 points
- Carson Hocevar — 26 points
- Chase Briscoe — 24 points
- Shane van Gisbergen — 23 points
- Christopher Bell — 21 points
- Kyle Busch — 21 points
- Michael McDowell — 20 points
- Ty Gibbs — 19 points
- Ross Chastain — 18 points
- Ty Dillon — 17 points
- AJ Allmendinger — 15 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 14 points
- Cole Custer — 13 points
- Tyler Reddick — 13 points
- Todd Gilliland — 12 points
- Erik Jones — 11 points
- Noah Gragson — 10 points
- Chris Buescher — 7 points
- Ryan Preece — 7 points
- Riley Herbst — 6 points
- Cody Ware — 5 points
- Jesse Love — 4 points
- John H. Nemechek — 1 point
- Justin Haley — 1 point
- Chase Elliott — 1 point
Who won the NASCAR race today?
Austin Dillon won the Cook Out 400 on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, clinching a playoff spot.
