The NASCAR schedule this weekend came to Richmond Raceway, delivering the penultimate race of the regular season in the Cup Series. Following Saturday night’s Cook Out 400, the NASCAR standings have tightened as we come down to the wire with a playoff spot and points still up for grabs.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results tonight from Richmond Raceway. We’ll first provide the Cook Out 400 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.

NASCAR Results Today: Cook Out 400 winner, results

Here are the full NASCAR results from Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.

Austin Dillon — 54 points Alex Bowman – 41 points Ryan Blaney – 46 points Joey Logano – 33 points Austin Cindric – 41 points Kyle Larson – 32 points Daniel Suarez – 40 points Josh Berry — 31 points Brad Keselowski — 31 points Denny Hamlin – 35 points Zane Smith — 26 points William Byron – 27 points Chase Briscoe – 24 points Shane van Gisbergen — 23 points Carson Hocevar — 26 points Kyle Busch — 21 points Michael McDowell — 20 points Ty Gibbs — 19 points Ross Chastain — 18 points Ty Dillon — 17 points Christopher Bell — 21 points AJ Allmendinger — 15 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 14 points Cole Custer — 13 points Todd Gilliland — 12 points Erik Jones— 11 points Noah Gragson — 10 points Bubba Wallace — 29 points Corey Heim – N/A Chris Buescher — 7 points Riley Herbst — 6 points Cody Ware — 5 points Jesse Love — N/A Tyler Reddick – 13 points Ryan Preece — 7 points John H. Nemechek — 1 point Justin Haley — 1 point Chase Elliott — 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Richmond Raceway

Here are the NASCAR stage winners and full stage results today from the Cook Out 400.

Stage 1 Tyler Reddick — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Bubba Wallace — 9 points Denny Hamlin — 8 points Austin Dillon — 7 points Austin Cindric — 6 points Christopher Bell — 5 points Ryan Blaney — 4 points Brad Keselowski — 3 points Josh Berry — 2 points Daniel Suarez – 1 point Stage 2 Bubba Wallace — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Daniel Suarez — 9 points Ryan Blaney — 8 points Austin Dillon — 7 points Alex Bowman — 6 points Ryan Preece — 5 points Carson Hocevar — 4 points Austin Cindric — 3 points William Byron — 2 points Kyle Larson — 1 point

NASCAR Points Leaders Today: Cook Out 400

Here are the points leaders from the NASCAR race today at Richmond.

Austin Dillon — 54 points Ryan Blaney — 46 points Alex Bowman — 41 points Austin Cindric — 41 points Joey Logano — 33 points Kyle Larson — 32 points Josh Berry — 31 points Brad Keselowski — 31 points Denny Hamlin — 35 points Bubba Wallace — 29 points William Byron — 27 points Zane Smith — 26 points Carson Hocevar — 26 points Chase Briscoe — 24 points Shane van Gisbergen — 23 points Christopher Bell — 21 points Kyle Busch — 21 points Michael McDowell — 20 points Ty Gibbs — 19 points Ross Chastain — 18 points Ty Dillon — 17 points AJ Allmendinger — 15 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 14 points Cole Custer — 13 points Tyler Reddick — 13 points Todd Gilliland — 12 points Erik Jones — 11 points Noah Gragson — 10 points Chris Buescher — 7 points Ryan Preece — 7 points Riley Herbst — 6 points Cody Ware — 5 points Jesse Love — 4 points John H. Nemechek — 1 point Justin Haley — 1 point Chase Elliott — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Austin Dillon won the Cook Out 400 on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, clinching a playoff spot.

