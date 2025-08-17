NASCAR Results Today, Cook Out 400
The NASCAR schedule this weekend came to Richmond Raceway, delivering the penultimate race of the regular season in the Cup Series. Following Saturday night’s Cook Out 400, the NASCAR standings have tightened as we come down to the wire with a playoff spot and points still up for grabs.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results tonight from Richmond Raceway. We’ll first provide the Cook Out 400 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series.

NASCAR Results Today: Cook Out 400 winner, results

Here are the full NASCAR results from Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.

  1. Austin Dillon — 54 points
  2. Alex Bowman – 41 points
  3. Ryan Blaney – 46 points
  4. Joey Logano – 33 points
  5. Austin Cindric – 41 points
  6. Kyle Larson – 32 points
  7. Daniel Suarez – 40 points
  8. Josh Berry — 31 points
  9. Brad Keselowski — 31 points
  10. Denny Hamlin – 35 points
  11. Zane Smith — 26 points
  12. William Byron – 27 points
  13. Chase Briscoe – 24 points
  14. Shane van Gisbergen — 23 points
  15. Carson Hocevar — 26 points
  16. Kyle Busch — 21 points
  17. Michael McDowell — 20 points
  18. Ty Gibbs — 19 points
  19. Ross Chastain — 18 points
  20. Ty Dillon — 17 points
  1. Christopher Bell — 21 points
  2. AJ Allmendinger — 15 points
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 14 points
  4. Cole Custer — 13 points
  5. Todd Gilliland — 12 points
  6. Erik Jones— 11 points
  7. Noah Gragson — 10 points
  8. Bubba Wallace — 29 points
  9. Corey Heim – N/A
  10. Chris Buescher — 7 points
  11. Riley Herbst — 6 points
  12. Cody Ware — 5 points
  13. Jesse Love — N/A
  14. Tyler Reddick – 13 points
  15. Ryan Preece — 7 points
  16. John H. Nemechek — 1 point
  17. Justin Haley — 1 point
  18. Chase Elliott — 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Richmond Raceway

Here are the NASCAR stage winners and full stage results today from the Cook Out 400.

Stage 1

  1. Tyler Reddick — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Bubba Wallace — 9 points
  3. Denny Hamlin — 8 points
  4. Austin Dillon — 7 points
  5. Austin Cindric — 6 points
  6. Christopher Bell — 5 points
  7. Ryan Blaney — 4 points
  8. Brad Keselowski — 3 points
  9. Josh Berry — 2 points
  10. Daniel Suarez – 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Bubba Wallace — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Daniel Suarez — 9 points
  3. Ryan Blaney — 8 points
  4. Austin Dillon — 7 points
  5. Alex Bowman — 6 points
  6. Ryan Preece — 5 points
  7. Carson Hocevar — 4 points
  8. Austin Cindric — 3 points
  9. William Byron — 2 points
  10. Kyle Larson — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Austin Dillon won the Cook Out 400 on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, clinching a playoff spot.

