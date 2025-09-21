Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marked the first of three races in the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs. Following the NASCAR results today, the battle for each of the eight playoff spots in the third round of the NASCAR Playoffs for the Cup Series has tightened.
Let’s take you through the NASCAR results today from New Hampshire. We’ll start with the Mobil 1 301 results and the winner of today’s NASCAR race. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today and see which 10 drivers finished with the highest points totals.
NASCAR Results Today: Mobil 1 301
Here are the NASCAR results today from New Hampshire. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).
- Ryan Blaney** — 57 points
- Josh Berry — 43 points
- William Byron** — 50 points
- Joey Logano** — 52 points
- Chase Elliott** — 36 points
- Christopher Bell** — 36 points
- Kyle Larson** — 44 points
- Michael McDowell — 30 points
- Ross Chastain** — 28 points
- Chase Briscoe** — 29 points
- Carson Hocevar — 38 points
- Denny Hamlin** — 27 points
- Austin Dillon — 24 points
- Ryan Preece — 23 points
- Alex Bowman — 25 points
- Noah Gragson — 21 points
- Austin Cindric** — 20 points
- Chris Buescher — 19 points
- Todd Gilliland — 18 points
- AJ Allmendinger — 17 points
- Tyler Reddick** — 18 points
- Riley Herbst — 15 points
- Brad Keselowski — 14 points
- Cole Custer — 13 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 12 points
- Bubba Wallace** — 11 points
- Zane Smith — 10 points
- Erik Jones — 9 points
- Ty Dillon — 8 points
- Kyle Busch — 7 points
- Cody Ware — 6 points
- Shane van Gisbergen — 9 points
- Justin Haley — 4 points
- John H. Nemechek— 3 points
- Ty Gibbs — 2 points
- Daniel Suarez — 1 point
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Loudon
Here are the NASCAR stage winners today from Loudon and the full NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).
Stage 1
- Ryan Blaney**— 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Joey Logano** — 9 points
- William Byron** — 8 points
- Josh Berry — 7 points
- Carson Hocevar — 6 points
- Kyle Larson** — 5 points
- Shane van Gisbergen — 4 points
- Alex Bowman** — 3 points
- Tyler Reddick**— 2 points
- Michael McDowell — 1 point
Stage 2
- Joey Logano** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Kyle Larson** — 9 points
- William Byron**— 8 points
- Ryan Blaney** — 7 points
- Carson Hocevar — 6 points
- Christopher Bell** — 5 points
- Chase Elliott**— 4 points
- Denny Hamlin** — 2 points
- Chase Briscoe**— 2 points
- Josh Berry — 1 point
Who won the NASCAR race today?
Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race today at New Hampshire, clinching his spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
NASCAR Points Leaders: 10 Highest Point Totals from Loudon
- Ryan Blaney** — 57 points
- Joey Logano** — 52 points
- William Byron** — 50 points
- Kyle Larson** — 44 points
- Josh Berry – 43 points
- Carson Hocevar — 38 points
- Chase Elliott** — 36 points
- Christopher Bell** – 36 points
- Michael McDowell — 30 points
- Chase Briscoe**– 29 points
