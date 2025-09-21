Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marked the first of three races in the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs. Following the NASCAR results today, the battle for each of the eight playoff spots in the third round of the NASCAR Playoffs for the Cup Series has tightened.

Let’s take you through the NASCAR results today from New Hampshire. We’ll start with the Mobil 1 301 results and the winner of today’s NASCAR race. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today and see which 10 drivers finished with the highest points totals.

Related: NASCAR Playoff Standings, Latest Cutline and Round of 12 Playoff Picture

NASCAR Results Today: Mobil 1 301

Here are the NASCAR results today from New Hampshire. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

  1. Ryan Blaney** — 57 points
  2. Josh Berry — 43 points
  3. William Byron** — 50 points
  4. Joey Logano** — 52 points
  5. Chase Elliott** — 36 points
  6. Christopher Bell** — 36 points
  7. Kyle Larson** — 44 points
  8. Michael McDowell — 30 points
  9. Ross Chastain** — 28 points
  10. Chase Briscoe** — 29 points
  11. Carson Hocevar — 38 points
  12. Denny Hamlin** — 27 points
  13. Austin Dillon — 24 points
  14. Ryan Preece — 23 points
  15. Alex Bowman — 25 points
  16. Noah Gragson — 21 points
  17. Austin Cindric** — 20 points
  18. Chris Buescher — 19 points
  19. Todd Gilliland — 18 points
  20. AJ Allmendinger — 17 points
  1. Tyler Reddick** — 18 points
  2. Riley Herbst — 15 points
  3. Brad Keselowski — 14 points
  4. Cole Custer — 13 points
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 12 points
  6. Bubba Wallace** — 11 points
  7. Zane Smith — 10 points
  8. Erik Jones — 9 points
  9. Ty Dillon — 8 points
  10. Kyle Busch — 7 points
  11. Cody Ware — 6 points
  12. Shane van Gisbergen — 9 points
  13. Justin Haley — 4 points
  14. John H. Nemechek— 3 points
  15. Ty Gibbs — 2 points
  16. Daniel Suarez — 1 point

Related: NASCAR Results from Truck Series Race at New Hampshire

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Loudon

Here are the NASCAR stage winners today from Loudon and the full NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Stage 1

  1. Ryan Blaney**— 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Joey Logano** — 9 points
  3. William Byron** — 8 points
  4. Josh Berry — 7 points
  5. Carson Hocevar — 6 points
  6. Kyle Larson** — 5 points
  7. Shane van Gisbergen — 4 points
  8. Alex Bowman** — 3 points
  9. Tyler Reddick**— 2 points
  10. Michael McDowell — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Joey Logano** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Kyle Larson** — 9 points
  3. William Byron**— 8 points
  4. Ryan Blaney** — 7 points
  5. Carson Hocevar — 6 points
  6. Christopher Bell** — 5 points
  7. Chase Elliott**— 4 points
  8. Denny Hamlin** — 2 points
  9. Chase Briscoe**— 2 points
  10. Josh Berry — 1 point

Related: NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Standings for Round of 8

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race today at New Hampshire, clinching his spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

NASCAR Points Leaders: 10 Highest Point Totals from Loudon

  1. Ryan Blaney** — 57 points
  2. Joey Logano** — 52 points
  3. William Byron** — 50 points
  4. Kyle Larson** — 44 points
  5. Josh Berry – 43 points
  6. Carson Hocevar — 38 points
  7. Chase Elliott** — 36 points
  8. Christopher Bell** – 36 points
  9. Michael McDowell — 30 points
  10. Chase Briscoe**– 29 points
avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.