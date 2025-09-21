Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marked the first of three races in the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs. Following the NASCAR results today, the battle for each of the eight playoff spots in the third round of the NASCAR Playoffs for the Cup Series has tightened.

Let’s take you through the NASCAR results today from New Hampshire. We’ll start with the Mobil 1 301 results and the winner of today’s NASCAR race. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results today and see which 10 drivers finished with the highest points totals.

NASCAR Results Today: Mobil 1 301

Here are the NASCAR results today from New Hampshire. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Ryan Blaney** — 57 points Josh Berry — 43 points William Byron** — 50 points Joey Logano** — 52 points Chase Elliott** — 36 points Christopher Bell** — 36 points Kyle Larson** — 44 points Michael McDowell — 30 points Ross Chastain** — 28 points Chase Briscoe** — 29 points Carson Hocevar — 38 points Denny Hamlin** — 27 points Austin Dillon — 24 points Ryan Preece — 23 points Alex Bowman — 25 points Noah Gragson — 21 points Austin Cindric** — 20 points Chris Buescher — 19 points Todd Gilliland — 18 points AJ Allmendinger — 17 points Tyler Reddick** — 18 points Riley Herbst — 15 points Brad Keselowski — 14 points Cole Custer — 13 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 12 points Bubba Wallace** — 11 points Zane Smith — 10 points Erik Jones — 9 points Ty Dillon — 8 points Kyle Busch — 7 points Cody Ware — 6 points Shane van Gisbergen — 9 points Justin Haley — 4 points John H. Nemechek— 3 points Ty Gibbs — 2 points Daniel Suarez — 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Loudon

Here are the NASCAR stage winners today from Loudon and the full NASCAR stage results today for the Cup Series. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Stage 1 Ryan Blaney**— 10 points (+1 playoff point) Joey Logano** — 9 points William Byron** — 8 points Josh Berry — 7 points Carson Hocevar — 6 points Kyle Larson** — 5 points Shane van Gisbergen — 4 points Alex Bowman** — 3 points Tyler Reddick**— 2 points Michael McDowell — 1 point Stage 2 Joey Logano** — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Kyle Larson** — 9 points William Byron**— 8 points Ryan Blaney** — 7 points Carson Hocevar — 6 points Christopher Bell** — 5 points Chase Elliott**— 4 points Denny Hamlin** — 2 points Chase Briscoe**— 2 points Josh Berry — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race today at New Hampshire, clinching his spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

NASCAR Points Leaders: 10 Highest Point Totals from Loudon

