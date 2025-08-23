The NASCAR schedule this weekend took drivers to Daytona International Speedway for late-night racing under the lights. Friday’s Xfinity Series race was delayed due to lightning, but the third-to-last race of the regular season still delivered some good racing in an overtime finish.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Daytona International Speedway, starting with the full Xfinity Series winner and Wawa 250 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results for Xfinity.

NASCAR Results Tonight from Daytona: Wawa 250

Here are the NASCAR Xfinity results tonight from the late-night race at Daytona International Speedway.

  1. Connor Zilisch* (Parker Kligerman)
  2. Justin Allgaier
  3. Sammy Smith
  4. Sam Mayer
  5. Jesse Love
  6. Brandon Jones
  7. Dean Thompson
  8. Brennan Poole
  9. Garrett Smithley
  10. Ryan Ellis
  11. Carson Kvapil
  12. William Sawalich
  13. Blaine Perkins
  14. Patrick Emerling
  15. Harrison Burton
  16. Mason Maggio
  17. Sheldon Creed
  18. Josh Bilicki
  19. Justin Haley
  20. Jeb Burton
  1. Joey Gase
  2. Natalie Decker
  3. Nicholas Sanchez
  4. Aric Almirola
  5. Austin Hill
  6. Leland Honeyman
  7. Kyle Sieg
  8. Caesar Bacarella
  9. Rajah Caruth
  10. Taylor Gray
  11. Ryan Sieg
  12. Christian Eckes
  13. Matt DiBenedetto
  14. Josh Williams
  15. Daniel Dye
  16. Jeremy Clements
  17. Anthony Alfredo
  18. Parker Retzlaff

Note: While Connor Zilisch started the race, he was replaced on the first pit stop by Parker Kligerman. Zilisch receives the race points earned by Zilisch on Friday night. However, Zilisch will not receive the five playoff points for Kligerman’s victory.

NASCAR Stage Result Tonight for Xfinity Series

Here are the NASCAR stage results for the Xfinity Series race at Daytona.

Stage 1

  1. Sammy Smith — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Sam Mayer — 9 points
  3. Matt DiBenedetto— 8 points
  4. Austin Hill— 7 points
  5. Justin Allgaier — 6 points
  6. Brandon Jones — 5 points
  7. Christian Eckes — 4 points
  8. Anthony Alfredo — 3 points
  9. Jeb Burton — 2 points
  10. William Sawalich— 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Justin Allgaier — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Jesse Love — 9 points
  3. Christian Eckes — 8 points
  4. Austin Hill — 7 points
  5. Sheldon Creed — 6 points
  6. Dean THompson — 5 points
  7. Harrison Burton — 4 points
  8. Taylor Gray — 3 points
  9. Brandon Jones — 2 points
  10. Ryan Sieg — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

The No. 88 car driven by Parker Kligmernan, who filled in early in the race for Connor Zilisch, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race tonight at Daytona International Speedway. Zilisch will be credited for the win since he started the race, receiving all 40 race points, but he will not receive the five playoff points.

