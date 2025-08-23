The NASCAR schedule this weekend took drivers to Daytona International Speedway for late-night racing under the lights. Friday’s Xfinity Series race was delayed due to lightning, but the third-to-last race of the regular season still delivered some good racing in an overtime finish.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Daytona International Speedway, starting with the full Xfinity Series winner and Wawa 250 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results for Xfinity.

NASCAR Results Tonight from Daytona: Wawa 250

Here are the NASCAR Xfinity results tonight from the late-night race at Daytona International Speedway.

Connor Zilisch* (Parker Kligerman) Justin Allgaier Sammy Smith Sam Mayer Jesse Love Brandon Jones Dean Thompson Brennan Poole Garrett Smithley Ryan Ellis Carson Kvapil William Sawalich Blaine Perkins Patrick Emerling Harrison Burton Mason Maggio Sheldon Creed Josh Bilicki Justin Haley Jeb Burton Joey Gase Natalie Decker Nicholas Sanchez Aric Almirola Austin Hill Leland Honeyman Kyle Sieg Caesar Bacarella Rajah Caruth Taylor Gray Ryan Sieg Christian Eckes Matt DiBenedetto Josh Williams Daniel Dye Jeremy Clements Anthony Alfredo Parker Retzlaff

Note: While Connor Zilisch started the race, he was replaced on the first pit stop by Parker Kligerman. Zilisch receives the race points earned by Zilisch on Friday night. However, Zilisch will not receive the five playoff points for Kligerman’s victory.

NASCAR Stage Result Tonight for Xfinity Series

Here are the NASCAR stage results for the Xfinity Series race at Daytona.

Stage 1 Sammy Smith — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Sam Mayer — 9 points Matt DiBenedetto— 8 points Austin Hill— 7 points Justin Allgaier — 6 points Brandon Jones — 5 points Christian Eckes — 4 points Anthony Alfredo — 3 points Jeb Burton — 2 points William Sawalich— 1 point Stage 2 Justin Allgaier — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Jesse Love — 9 points Christian Eckes — 8 points Austin Hill — 7 points Sheldon Creed — 6 points Dean THompson — 5 points Harrison Burton — 4 points Taylor Gray — 3 points Brandon Jones — 2 points Ryan Sieg — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

The No. 88 car driven by Parker Kligmernan, who filled in early in the race for Connor Zilisch, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race tonight at Daytona International Speedway. Zilisch will be credited for the win since he started the race, receiving all 40 race points, but he will not receive the five playoff points.