NASCAR results today, Southern 500 winner
The 2025 NASCAR Playoffs are officially underway with the Round of 16 starting on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway. With spots in the Round of 12 and much-needed positioning at stake, the NASCAR results today for the Southern 500 could have a major impact on who makes the next round.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Darlington, starting with the full Southern 500 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results.

NASCAR Results Today: Southern 500

Here are the full NASCAR results from the Southern 500 at Darlington. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

  1. Chase Briscoe** — 60 points
  2. Tyler Reddick**— 53 points
  3. Erik Jones — 42 points
  4. John H. Nemechek — 38 points
  5. AJ Allmendinger — 38 points
  6. Bubba Wallace**— 41 points
  7. Denny Hamlin**— 38 points
  8. Kyle Busch — 29 points
  9. Carson Hocevar –28 points
  10. Chris Buescher – 27 points
  11. Ross Chastain**— 38 points
  12. Austin Cindric** — 28 points
  13. Zane Smith — 24 points
  14. Noah Gragson — 23 points
  15. Brad Keselowski — 22 points
  16. Ryan Preece – 23 points
  17. Chase Elliott** — 20 points
  18. Ryan Blaney**— 20 points
  19. Kyle Larosn** – 30 points
  20. Joey Logano** — 17 points
  1. William Byron** — 17 points
  2. Ty Gibbs — 15 points
  3. Austin Dillon**— 14 points
  4. Cole Custer — 13 points
  5. Daniel Suárez — 12 points
  6. Todd Gilliland — 11 points
  7. Justin Haley –– 10 points
  8. Riley Herbst — 9 points
  9. Christopher Bell**–11 points
  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 7 points
  11. Alex Bowman**— 6 points
  12. Shane van Gisbergen** — 5 points
  13. Michael McDowell — 4 points
  14. Ty Dillin — 3 points
  15. Timmy Hill — N/A
  16. Derek Kraus — 1 point
  17. Cody Ware – 1 point
  18. Josh Berry** – 2 points (Fastest Lap)

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Darlington Raceway

Here are the NASCAR stage winners today, along with the full Cup Series stage results from Darlington.

Stage 1

  1. Chase Briscoe** — 10 points
  2. Tyler Reddick** — 9 points
  3. Denny Hamlin** — 8 points
  4. Ross Chastain** — 7 points
  5. Bubba Wallace **— 6 points
  6. Kyle Larson** — 5 points
  7. Christopher Bell** — 4 points
  8. Austin Cindric** — 3 points
  9. John H. Nemechek — 2 points
  10. Ryan Blaney** — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Chase Briscoe** — 10 points
  2. Tyler Reddick** — 9 points
  3. Erik Jones — 8 points
  4. Kyle Larson** — 7 points
  5. AJ Allmendinger — 6 points
  6. Ross Chastain** — 5 points
  7. Bubba Wallace**— 4 points
  8. John H. Nemechek — 3 points
  9. Ryan Preece — 2 points
  10. William Byron**— 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race on Sunday?

Chase Briscoe won the NASCAR race on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, the first race in the Roudn of 16 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

