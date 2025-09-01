The 2025 NASCAR Playoffs are officially underway with the Round of 16 starting on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway. With spots in the Round of 12 and much-needed positioning at stake, the NASCAR results today for the Southern 500 could have a major impact on who makes the next round.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Darlington, starting with the full Southern 500 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results.

Related: NASCAR Playoff Standings after Darlington

NASCAR Results Today: Southern 500

Here are the full NASCAR results from the Southern 500 at Darlington. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Chase Briscoe** — 60 points Tyler Reddick**— 53 points Erik Jones — 42 points John H. Nemechek — 38 points AJ Allmendinger — 38 points Bubba Wallace**— 41 points Denny Hamlin**— 38 points Kyle Busch — 29 points Carson Hocevar –28 points Chris Buescher – 27 points Ross Chastain**— 38 points Austin Cindric** — 28 points Zane Smith — 24 points Noah Gragson — 23 points Brad Keselowski — 22 points Ryan Preece – 23 points Chase Elliott** — 20 points Ryan Blaney**— 20 points Kyle Larosn** – 30 points Joey Logano** — 17 points William Byron** — 17 points Ty Gibbs — 15 points Austin Dillon**— 14 points Cole Custer — 13 points Daniel Suárez — 12 points Todd Gilliland — 11 points Justin Haley –– 10 points Riley Herbst — 9 points Christopher Bell**–11 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 7 points Alex Bowman**— 6 points Shane van Gisbergen** — 5 points Michael McDowell — 4 points Ty Dillin — 3 points Timmy Hill — N/A Derek Kraus — 1 point Cody Ware – 1 point Josh Berry** – 2 points (Fastest Lap)

Related: Winners, Losers from the Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Darlington Raceway

Here are the NASCAR stage winners today, along with the full Cup Series stage results from Darlington.

Stage 1 Chase Briscoe** — 10 points Tyler Reddick** — 9 points Denny Hamlin** — 8 points Ross Chastain** — 7 points Bubba Wallace **— 6 points Kyle Larson** — 5 points Christopher Bell** — 4 points Austin Cindric** — 3 points John H. Nemechek — 2 points Ryan Blaney** — 1 point Stage 2 Chase Briscoe** — 10 points Tyler Reddick** — 9 points Erik Jones — 8 points Kyle Larson** — 7 points AJ Allmendinger — 6 points Ross Chastain** — 5 points Bubba Wallace**— 4 points John H. Nemechek — 3 points Ryan Preece — 2 points William Byron**— 1 point

Related: NASCAR Playoff Predictions 2025, Projecting Every Round and Champion

Who won the NASCAR race on Sunday?

Chase Briscoe won the NASCAR race on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, the first race in the Roudn of 16 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

Related: NASCAR Truck Series Results from Darlington