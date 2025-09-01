The 2025 NASCAR Playoffs are officially underway with the Round of 16 starting on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway. With spots in the Round of 12 and much-needed positioning at stake, the NASCAR results today for the Southern 500 could have a major impact on who makes the next round.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Darlington, starting with the full Southern 500 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results.
NASCAR Results Today: Southern 500
Here are the full NASCAR results from the Southern 500 at Darlington. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).
- Chase Briscoe** — 60 points
- Tyler Reddick**— 53 points
- Erik Jones — 42 points
- John H. Nemechek — 38 points
- AJ Allmendinger — 38 points
- Bubba Wallace**— 41 points
- Denny Hamlin**— 38 points
- Kyle Busch — 29 points
- Carson Hocevar –28 points
- Chris Buescher – 27 points
- Ross Chastain**— 38 points
- Austin Cindric** — 28 points
- Zane Smith — 24 points
- Noah Gragson — 23 points
- Brad Keselowski — 22 points
- Ryan Preece – 23 points
- Chase Elliott** — 20 points
- Ryan Blaney**— 20 points
- Kyle Larosn** – 30 points
- Joey Logano** — 17 points
- William Byron** — 17 points
- Ty Gibbs — 15 points
- Austin Dillon**— 14 points
- Cole Custer — 13 points
- Daniel Suárez — 12 points
- Todd Gilliland — 11 points
- Justin Haley –– 10 points
- Riley Herbst — 9 points
- Christopher Bell**–11 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 7 points
- Alex Bowman**— 6 points
- Shane van Gisbergen** — 5 points
- Michael McDowell — 4 points
- Ty Dillin — 3 points
- Timmy Hill — N/A
- Derek Kraus — 1 point
- Cody Ware – 1 point
- Josh Berry** – 2 points (Fastest Lap)
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Darlington Raceway
Here are the NASCAR stage winners today, along with the full Cup Series stage results from Darlington.
Stage 1
- Chase Briscoe** — 10 points
- Tyler Reddick** — 9 points
- Denny Hamlin** — 8 points
- Ross Chastain** — 7 points
- Bubba Wallace **— 6 points
- Kyle Larson** — 5 points
- Christopher Bell** — 4 points
- Austin Cindric** — 3 points
- John H. Nemechek — 2 points
- Ryan Blaney** — 1 point
Stage 2
- Chase Briscoe** — 10 points
- Tyler Reddick** — 9 points
- Erik Jones — 8 points
- Kyle Larson** — 7 points
- AJ Allmendinger — 6 points
- Ross Chastain** — 5 points
- Bubba Wallace**— 4 points
- John H. Nemechek — 3 points
- Ryan Preece — 2 points
- William Byron**— 1 point
Who won the NASCAR race on Sunday?
Chase Briscoe won the NASCAR race on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, the first race in the Roudn of 16 in the NASCAR Playoffs.
