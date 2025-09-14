Saturday night delivered the final race in the Round of 16 for the NASCAR Playoffs in the Cup Series, coming under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. With four drivers eliminated from the Cup Series playoffs tonight, the NASCAR results today helped determine the Round of 12 and who will be the eventual champion.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Bristol, leading off with the full Bass Pro Shops Night Race results, followed by the NASCAR stage results tonight from Bristol.

NASCAR Results Today: Bass Pro Shops Night Race Results

Here are the full NASCAR results tonight from Bristol in the Cup Series. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

  1. Christopher Bell**— 40 points
  2. Brad Keselowski – 45 points
  3. Zane Smith – 42 points
  4. Ryan Blaney** – 52 points
  5. Joey Logano — 32 points
  6. Corey Heim — 31 points
  7. Carson Hocevar — 36 points
  8. Alex Bowman**— 37 points
  9. Chase Briscoe**— 28 points
  10. Ty Gibbs— 45 points
  11. Chris Buescher— 35 points
  12. William Byron** — 37 points
  13. Justin Haley— 24 points
  14. John H. Nemechek — 25 points
  15. Tyler Reddick** — 22 points
  16. Kyle Busch — 21 points
  17. Michael McDowell — 20 points
  18. Riley Herbst — 19 points
  19. Ross Chastain**— 18 points
  20. Erik Jones— 17 points
  1. Ryan Preece — 16 points
  2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 16 points
  3. Noah Gragson — 14 points
  4. Todd Gilliland — 13 points
  5. Austin Hill — 12 points
  6. Shane van Gisbergen**— 11 points
  7. Ty Dillon — 10 points
  8. Austin Dillon** — 9 points
  9. Cody Ware — 8 points
  10. Austin Cindric — 12 points
  11. Denny Hamlin— 7 points
  12. Kyle Larson**— 5 points
  13. Cole Custer – 4 points
  14. Bubba Wallace**— 13 points
  15. Chad Finchum — 2 points
  16. AJ Allmendinger — 1 point
  17. Daniel Suarez — 1 point
  18. Chase Elliott**— 1 point
  19. Josh Berry**— 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today from Bristol

Here are the NASCAR stage results and the Bristol stage winners tonight from the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. of note, playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Stage 1

  1. Ryan Blaney** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Ty Gibbs — 9 points
  3. William Byron**— 8 points
  4. Bubba Wallace**— 7 points
  5. Zane Smith — 6 points
  6. Chris Buescher— 5 points
  7. AJ Allmendinger. — 4 points
  8. Brad Keselowski — 3 points
  9. John H. Nemechek— 2 points
  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Ty Gibbs — 10 points
  2. Ryan Blaney**— 9 points
  3. Alex Bowman**— 8 points
  4. Brad Keselowski — 7 points
  5. Carson Hocevar — 6 points
  6. Austin Cindric**— 5 points
  7. Chris Buescher — 4 points
  8. Bubba Wallace**— 3 points
  9. Zane Smith — 2 points
  10. Denny Hamlin**— 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

Christopher Bell won the NASCAR race tonight at Bristol. Rounding out the top five in the NASCAR results today was Brad Keselowski in second, Zane Smith in third, Ryan Blaney in fourth and Joey Logano in fifth.

