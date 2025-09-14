Saturday night delivered the final race in the Round of 16 for the NASCAR Playoffs in the Cup Series, coming under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. With four drivers eliminated from the Cup Series playoffs tonight, the NASCAR results today helped determine the Round of 12 and who will be the eventual champion.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Bristol, leading off with the full Bass Pro Shops Night Race results, followed by the NASCAR stage results tonight from Bristol.

NASCAR Results Today: Bass Pro Shops Night Race Results

Here are the full NASCAR results tonight from Bristol in the Cup Series. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Christopher Bell**— 40 points Brad Keselowski – 45 points Zane Smith – 42 points Ryan Blaney** – 52 points Joey Logano — 32 points Corey Heim — 31 points Carson Hocevar — 36 points Alex Bowman**— 37 points Chase Briscoe**— 28 points Ty Gibbs— 45 points Chris Buescher— 35 points William Byron** — 37 points Justin Haley— 24 points John H. Nemechek — 25 points Tyler Reddick** — 22 points Kyle Busch — 21 points Michael McDowell — 20 points Riley Herbst — 19 points Ross Chastain**— 18 points Erik Jones— 17 points Ryan Preece — 16 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 16 points Noah Gragson — 14 points Todd Gilliland — 13 points Austin Hill — 12 points Shane van Gisbergen**— 11 points Ty Dillon — 10 points Austin Dillon** — 9 points Cody Ware — 8 points Austin Cindric — 12 points Denny Hamlin— 7 points Kyle Larson**— 5 points Cole Custer – 4 points Bubba Wallace**— 13 points Chad Finchum — 2 points AJ Allmendinger — 1 point Daniel Suarez — 1 point Chase Elliott**— 1 point Josh Berry**— 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today from Bristol

Here are the NASCAR stage results and the Bristol stage winners tonight from the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. of note, playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Stage 1 Ryan Blaney** — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Ty Gibbs — 9 points William Byron**— 8 points Bubba Wallace**— 7 points Zane Smith — 6 points Chris Buescher— 5 points AJ Allmendinger. — 4 points Brad Keselowski — 3 points John H. Nemechek— 2 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 1 point Stage 2 Ty Gibbs — 10 points Ryan Blaney**— 9 points Alex Bowman**— 8 points Brad Keselowski — 7 points Carson Hocevar — 6 points Austin Cindric**— 5 points Chris Buescher — 4 points Bubba Wallace**— 3 points Zane Smith — 2 points Denny Hamlin**— 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

Christopher Bell won the NASCAR race tonight at Bristol. Rounding out the top five in the NASCAR results today was Brad Keselowski in second, Zane Smith in third, Ryan Blaney in fourth and Joey Logano in fifth.

