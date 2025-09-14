Saturday night delivered the final race in the Round of 16 for the NASCAR Playoffs in the Cup Series, coming under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. With four drivers eliminated from the Cup Series playoffs tonight, the NASCAR results today helped determine the Round of 12 and who will be the eventual champion.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Bristol, leading off with the full Bass Pro Shops Night Race results, followed by the NASCAR stage results tonight from Bristol.
NASCAR Results Today: Bass Pro Shops Night Race Results
Here are the full NASCAR results tonight from Bristol in the Cup Series. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).
- Christopher Bell**— 40 points
- Brad Keselowski – 45 points
- Zane Smith – 42 points
- Ryan Blaney** – 52 points
- Joey Logano — 32 points
- Corey Heim — 31 points
- Carson Hocevar — 36 points
- Alex Bowman**— 37 points
- Chase Briscoe**— 28 points
- Ty Gibbs— 45 points
- Chris Buescher— 35 points
- William Byron** — 37 points
- Justin Haley— 24 points
- John H. Nemechek — 25 points
- Tyler Reddick** — 22 points
- Kyle Busch — 21 points
- Michael McDowell — 20 points
- Riley Herbst — 19 points
- Ross Chastain**— 18 points
- Erik Jones— 17 points
- Ryan Preece — 16 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 16 points
- Noah Gragson — 14 points
- Todd Gilliland — 13 points
- Austin Hill — 12 points
- Shane van Gisbergen**— 11 points
- Ty Dillon — 10 points
- Austin Dillon** — 9 points
- Cody Ware — 8 points
- Austin Cindric — 12 points
- Denny Hamlin— 7 points
- Kyle Larson**— 5 points
- Cole Custer – 4 points
- Bubba Wallace**— 13 points
- Chad Finchum — 2 points
- AJ Allmendinger — 1 point
- Daniel Suarez — 1 point
- Chase Elliott**— 1 point
- Josh Berry**— 1 point
NASCAR Stage Results Today from Bristol
Here are the NASCAR stage results and the Bristol stage winners tonight from the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. of note, playoff drivers are marked with a (**).
Stage 1
- Ryan Blaney** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Ty Gibbs — 9 points
- William Byron**— 8 points
- Bubba Wallace**— 7 points
- Zane Smith — 6 points
- Chris Buescher— 5 points
- AJ Allmendinger. — 4 points
- Brad Keselowski — 3 points
- John H. Nemechek— 2 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr— 1 point
Stage 2
- Ty Gibbs — 10 points
- Ryan Blaney**— 9 points
- Alex Bowman**— 8 points
- Brad Keselowski — 7 points
- Carson Hocevar — 6 points
- Austin Cindric**— 5 points
- Chris Buescher — 4 points
- Bubba Wallace**— 3 points
- Zane Smith — 2 points
- Denny Hamlin**— 1 point
Who won the NASCAR race tonight?
Christopher Bell won the NASCAR race tonight at Bristol. Rounding out the top five in the NASCAR results today was Brad Keselowski in second, Zane Smith in third, Ryan Blaney in fourth and Joey Logano in fifth.
